Best Practices for IIOT Cybersecurity Startups

We tend to read through various blogs and articles related to cybersecurity and IIOT and tend to be in a trap full of ambiguity and a picture which Is blurry as ever. It is much easier to focus on the complexities rather than the simplicity which makes us lose the sight of the big picture. If you have a sense of clarification in your mind and eagerness in learning such things, there is a huge opportunity for cybersecurity as well as in IIOT.

For simplicity and to make it comprehensible to people, in terms of protecting free accounts such as Gmail or Facebook account, the norms of security revolves around a different set of criteria. Among such criteria include protecting the customer's trust, avoiding an unwanted allegation of the company’s name and much more. These concerns are real and are covered by some of the most valuable companies all over the world. But, when it comes to an Industrial company, the given scenario becomes a lot more different. In such cases, the economic shifts its gear and the policies take a much straight-forward leap.

When we look at the industrial market, there is a reason behind the investment of tons of money without the blink of an eye. Industrial markets are a promising market where new innovations have a tremendous impact on the present day lives of every human being.

GE Ventures

GE Ventures which is the capital subsidiary of General Electric is one of the few organizations which recognizes the large opportunities, serves their customers to the highest potential and have certain measures for any unplanned downtime for their customers. In addition, the company has also established strong unending relationships with their customers and also helps them to take an advantage of the Industrial Internet and provides a protection from its inherent risks.

In terms of security, GE Ventures have always been on a hunt for startups which are advancing the cybersecurity art for business. Based on their understanding, there are many talented ones out there but of course, the IIOT is not an easy market for startups. Industrial networks are far different from the Enterprise IT’s which makes it a difficult place for survival and blooming.

But, there are some features among the most successful startups in this business space and here are few from the GE Ventures perspective:

They know their stuff

In the whole process of evaluating a startup, GE looks at some of the things such as a team with the right specialities, a technology which is different from the rest and much more. Startups which are the most successful have some kind of a deep knowledge in Industrial control systems (ICS). They have gone through a series of hardships and have learned from their failures. Also, they keep accountability of all of their experiences and implement the same at the right time. At last, they always keep their eye on the goal as well as the business continuity of the user.

They take the IIOT Hippocratic Oath

Irrespective of the working of most successful startups, they never lose an eye on their customer’s main objective which is "This machine cannot fail". Irrespective of the work they do, they are absolutely sure of their machines working and its ability to withstand any harsh conditions. Also, they create a security layer which is full of tight security for further advanced protection.

They don’t make stuff harder for the customer

Successful startups have a clear understanding of all of their target customers. They know their demands and work relentlessly to fulfil the same within no time. They know not to make assumptions about themselves rather than ask the customers for their daily demands and fulfilling it accordingly. Also, they don’t depend on the customers to fill in the gaps which were lost in the translation process. The IIoT startups which have been successful focus on clearing the demands of the customer and show where their expertise truly lies in.

They make security Integrated

Successful IIOT startups know the importance of security and some of the basic levying of the norms and tactics. They take security as an additional feature. Also, their potential customers expect security to be integrated into their desired products which will become a complete package for fulfilling any customer’s demands and needs.

They have an assumption that they will be targeted

Even the best of the companies are under the radar of some hackers which are always on the edge of finding the loopholes for which any malicious code can be inserted in it. A smart IIOT Startup has all of their security norms and policies in the right place and works accordingly for the prevention of any kind of malware attacks. They spend a huge amount of time on preventing the possible breaches which harm the overall security of their organization. In rare cases, if someone does enter in, they can isolate the infected module for preventing it to spread through the rest of the system.

They are all ready to scale

Successful IIOT startups have the scalability factor as the core one in the successful track of their business. They know that their customers accept zero downtime and they are ready to deploy the same. Also, they are ready to engage the technologies, work overnight, even at various locations to serve their potential customers to the highest degree of satisfaction.

They understand that the work is continuous

A good cybersecurity startup recognizes that the work can never be finished all over. Despite all the struggle and hard work, there will still be certain areas where there will be a requirement of an improvement whatsoever. At last, they understand that the cybersecurity world is a long, difficult and an indefinite iteration.

Successful IIOT startups are definitely not a cakewalk, as there will be a mountain of hurdles in this survival road. It's essential to go through the above traits, inculcate them in your startup and achieve the desired level of IIOT cybersecurity, you have always wished for.