Divyendra Kumar

Founder & Director WritoMozo | Co-founder & Director SoftoMozo

Divyendra Kumar is an entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of effectively managing senior leadership positions in the computer software industry. Passionate about startups, he is involved in his two service-based startups focused on app/web development, Branding, Marketing. An M.tech from IIT Delhi, His education, work and life allow him to consult entrepreneurs from across the globes on technology and marketing.