Divyendra Kumar
Founder & Director WritoMozo | Co-founder & Director SoftoMozo
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Are GDPR and Blockchain the Next Stages in Programmatic Advertising Evolution?
In this article we try to explore all the aspects of GDPR and Blockchain
Here's Why Micro Apps are a Far Better Tool For Building More Effective Apps
Micro Apps deliver highly targeted functionality which allows users to perform tasks in a pretty quick manner
Top Technologies Transforming the Fashion Industry to a Level of Par Excellence
Wearable tech is of utmost importance and will undoubtedly shape the fashion industry in the upcoming times
Importance and Benefits of Enterprise Application Integration for Businesses
Enterprise Application Integrations provide different mechanisms for a better controlling of information flow
#7 Social Media Marketing Strategies To Keep You Connected With Your Audience
Majority of the newer businesses create interactive opportunities and build a sense of trust with the help of social media
Tips to Improve Quality Analysis in App Development
A proper resource allocation is a must for an efficient running of the quality analysis process