How Important is Data for Effective App Marketing Strategies

December 21, 2017 3 min read

Hitting the road with a bunch of friends without a fixed destination, research, pre-hotel booking can turn out to be an experience loaded with beautiful surprises. However, such an adventure is sure to not replicate well in your foray into the competitive world of tech. Starting your business venture without proper market research, data survey and predictive analysis can be an extremely risky affair. Even the ones formed with adequate research also flounder at times. One such business that is privy to market challenges is app development. App development or its marketing should never be done without research and data analysis.

It has been very truly said that 'numbers never lie'. When you are in the marketing field, all your conversations and result measurement is mostly in terms of numbers. One of the major factors in the heart of your app marketing strategies should be data relevance. There is no surety that a data-driven strategy wouldn't fail, but the non-data driven strategy is almost sure to nosedive. The highly essential data that your mobile app needs are your focal customer base, online audience, competitors' strategy and demand of the business. The more curated your data is, the more you will know about your audience and the more you will work in the right direction. The number of users interested in the sector, the list of such users, their working pattern and behaviour, revenue generation capacity are some of the must-have data to initiate and proceed.

Why is Data Important

Mere data accumulation is not enough, accurate and reliable data is something that a mobile app development company just cannot do without. The basic question that might strike your mind is how and from where you will be able to avail this data. There are many companies which provide data services to various businesses to generate better customer relations. Here are some of the reasons why data should be given prime importance when it comes to framing mobile app marketing strategies.

Explore niche audience

Back in the day, marketing strategies were devised aimed at a huge set of users. There was no room for audience segmentation. But this not possible in the current scenario as the marketing strategies of today are formulated with a particular set of users in mind. Refined and first-party data is what should be preferred in such a scenario. Such data is voluntarily shared by the users themselves that makes them highly reliable.

Digital Marketing

The world is quickly moving towards a mobile-first era. The marketing strategies for the web and mobile should be different. Strategies to promote your business on the web and app should be formulated strictly based on analytics. Data curation for digital marketing is sensitive and prone to fluctuations. If you already have readily available data at your disposal, make sure to hire a data cleansing service to ascertain the legitimacy of the same.