Why is Reputation Management Key to Digital Marketing ?

While sharing content or commenting on other people's posts, it is important to maintain a professional and positive profile
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reputation management is a key part of digital marketing for any business whether it's large or small.

For growing a business in the right way, it is essential to know what customers are saying about your business and how to respond to their comments. For this, you need to have a proper understanding of reputation management.

What is Reputation Management?

Reputation management involves checking various websites for reviews of your business and further responding to those accordingly.

There are a large number of different review sites available online such as Trip Advisor, Yelp, Google+, Facebook etc. Everyone has access to these sites and it only takes a few minutes for a customer to leave a review.

As a business owner, it's essential to check these social sites every day for reviews. You can manage your online reputation on your own or you can also hire an organization that will help you to build a good reputation in the market for boosting your business growth.

Who Needs Reputation Management?

Any business with an online presence needs a reputation management service. To know about your online reputation, all you need to do is just Google your business and if you have a Google business page then surely you must have got reviews.

How to Manage Online Reputation?

  • Assess What Customers are Saying

There are various tools such as Tagboard, SocialMention, which you can use to identify keywords and hashtags related to your organization. You can also take help from Google alerts. It can help you to set up a function which will notify you when your brand is mentioned online.

  • First Page of Google

One of the best ways to make sure that the first page of Google is filled with neutral or positive company information is by signing up for as many social media channels as possible. Backlinks and quality content are also essential towards ranking higher.

  • Google URL Removal Tool

If in case there is something offensive on the domain which you want to control then Google removal tool will help you to remove it from the search results.

  • Positive Content

Pushing the negative content downwards to the next page by uploading excessive amounts of positive content is also helpful in hiding negative reviews.

  • Being Linked to Reputable Websites

Being affiliated with other reputable websites and organizations will not only help you to get the attention of consumers but will also increase your Google rankING.

  • Carry Yourself Well in the Online Community

While sharing content or commenting on other people's posts, be consistent and maintain a professional and positive profile.

For a digital marketing agency, along with focusing on search engine optimization, social media marketing, website design, it is important to focus on reputation management of an organization.

As an organization, it is not easy to have a good online presence nowadays. But, with the right practices and tools, you can manage your reputation.

