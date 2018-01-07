News and Trends

Krypto Labs Invites Worldwide Drone Tech Startups For A Chance To Win Funding Of Up To US$500,000

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Krypto Labs Invites Worldwide Drone Tech Startups For A Chance To Win Funding Of Up To US$500,000
Image credit: Krypto Labs
Model ME 3D, winner of Krypto Labs' global competition for the best innovative project with Dr. Saleh Al Hashimi (from the right)
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With drone startups tackling last-mile delivery solutions, or providing and collecting real-time data, the drone industry is sky rocketing. If your startup leverages drone technology, here’s your chance to give it a boost. Whether your startup is from the Middle East or across the world, Abu Dhabi-based incubator Krypto Labs has launched a global search for prominent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) innovators with the Drone Innovation Startup Contest 2018.

The DISC 2018 seeks to emphasize the significance of the emerging tech, as well as attract noteworthy startups. With a panel of judges consisting of international UAV experts and specialists, global startups covering all sectors of the UAV industry are welcome to join the competition- from transportation, to services, healthcare, defense, security, medicine, humanitarian aid, media, archeology, agriculture, industry, internet, and global information systems.

Interested to join? According to its release, applicants -whether they apply as individuals or as a group- should offer “innovative, intelligent and realistic technologies that disrupt markets and businesses, while also contributing to community development and facilitating services.” The winner will have the opportunity to join the incubator, receive sponsorship and funding of up to US$500,000.

Addressing the competition, Krypto Labs Managing Director Dr. Saleh Al Hashimi asserts the incubator’s agenda of boosting the emerging business industry as well as to discover the best ideas and talent across MENA and worldwide: “It is through initiatives such as the global drone technology startup competition that we seek to draw out the world’s best innovators from every corner of the globe.”  

Applications open on January 28, 2018 and will be open for three months till April 2018. Send in your applications via the website or email info@kryptolabs.com.

Related: Abu Dhabi Incubator Krypto Labs Launches To Accelerate Promising Startups

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

4 Undeniable Signs That Your Industry Is Ripe for Disruption

News and Trends

Musk: Powerpacks Are Coming to Northern California Superchargers

News and Trends

How the Mortgage Market is Opening Up to Brokers