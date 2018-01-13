Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: MissPalettable.com

Image credit: MissPalettable.com
Soroci Soothing Skin Toner
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Founded in October 2017 by co-founders Sameer Purain and Mukta Tewani Purain, MissPalettable.com is a UAE-based platform curating natural beauty and skincare products from around the world, bringing it to the GCC and South East Asian consumer. Seeing Asia’s leanings towards niche and clean skincare products, the husband and wife duo decided to offer an alternative to consumers, with a core focus on bringing cruelty-free and eco-friendly products to the region.

As for those who wonder whether natural and organic beauty and skincare products are worth trying, the co-founders have their reply ready. “It all comes down to health. If we can go out and join a gym to stay fit or buy groceries that are organic, why can’t we take care of our skin and start using natural and organic products? Just like our gut and our heart, our skin needs nourishment, which is why it’s so important we start embracing our precious skin by starting to question what products we use and what ingredients we are putting on our skin.”

Source: Soroci

With brands such as Mi Rebotica from Spain, Oxymax from Australia and Abeauty from Italy, each curated brand has its own distinctive USP. For lightweight and highly moisturizing products, have a look at Korean brand Soroci’s line- its products are packaged in sleek airless pump packaging, making it travel friendly, and ideal to give you hydration for a long flight ahead. With shipping across GCC, dive into the world of natural skincare by checking out the website. 

