Growth Strategies

Top Mistakes Start-ups Make When They are in a Hurry to Scale Up

It's important for entrepreneurs to realize that while growing their business, it is better to take one step at a time
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Top Mistakes Start-ups Make When They are in a Hurry to Scale Up
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Haven’t we all heard stories about start-ups functioning out of garages or one bedroom apartments and then exponentially growing to not just one swanky office but many such offices across the globe.  Every entrepreneur harbours dreams of scaling up his/her business to achieve unparalleled success. But while driving on the path of success, there come many hurdles.

Many entrepreneurs end up committing a lot of errors while expanding their operations. Entrepreneur India spoke to founders and mentors about what are the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs should avoid making while scaling up.

Growing Across Verticals Simultaneously

It’s important for entrepreneurs to realise that while growing their business, they take one step at a time. Doing too many things at once and across regions will only hamper their growth for the focus too will be all over the place. Amit Mishra, founder of id8vc, believes that it is one of the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make – not looking at one vertical or one region at a time. “Even when you look at Gurgaon or Noida, there is a huge disparity in the way products are accepted. So, an entrepreneur needs to look at one expansion at one time,” he said.

Agreeing with him, Abhishek Daga, founder of Thrillophilia said that growing too fast horizontally across multiple categories is a terrible decision. “It comes at a very steep cost due to lack of knowledge and leaves a big hole,” said Daga.

Not Investing in the Right Things

For a start-up, having the right tools to help you scale is important. Daga believes that every entrepreneur needs to invest in the right tools to solve problems be it like data analytics, heatmaps, automation, chatbots, monitoring tools etc. “Tools help you grow fast where you can test most of the things on subscription model before building anything from scratch,” he said. He added that not building technology or setting up processes to speed up execution will lead to inefficiency.

Meanwhile, Mishra is of the opinion that putting money on marketing when it’s needed is another error that start-ups make. “This money can instead be used to acquire more customers,” he said.

Not Giving the Core Team A Chance to Lead

When you are expanding exponentially, it is essential that the vision of the company remains unchanged as you go down in the hierarchy. While growing the business an entrepreneur also hires at a fast pace. However, Mishra believes that while hiring local talent (in the city you are expanding into) is a great idea, the vision of the company might get lost in translation. “You need to involve your core team and give them more space. Entrepreneurs often try to micromanage by hiring local talent but having someone from the founding team lead operations in the new city for some time at least, will help new employees understand company policies,” he said.

Don’t Aim For the Moon

It’s obviously great to have big ambitions and dreams. But it’s also important for the entrepreneur to stay rooted. This is one philosophy that Daga believes personally. “It’s important to set up realistic monthly or weekly goals and keep achieving them,” he said.

While start-ups are supposed to have the ability to grow fast, they should always set targets that they can achieve. If not, it accounts for not just monetary loss but also the energy of the team.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

5 Quick Tips for Optimizing Your E-Commerce Shop in Fewer Than 5 Days

Growth Strategies

To Run a Successful Business, All You Need Is Love

Growth Strategies

Survive the Upcoming Conference Season With These Hacks