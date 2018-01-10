Funding

This Fund House Is Bullish On Consumer Centric Businesses

The company's portfolio includes companies like WOW! Momos, Bikaji, Capital Trust, Kama Ayurveda, Cera, V2Retail, and Stylam
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Fund House Is Bullish On Consumer Centric Businesses
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lighthouse was started by Sachin Bhartiya, Mukund Krishnaswami and Sean Sovak in 2005 to invest in new India and help next-generation entrepreneurs. 12 years later and after the successful launch of two funds, the company's trust in consumer-centric business hasn't fumbled a bit.

Discussing the fund's investment strategy, Bhartiya shared fund house prefers investing a business that has about 30-40 years of operating cycle as against project-based business, where today's demand can die tomorrow.

"We try to avoid cyclical business. We look at a business that can compound 20 per cent growth in at least the next 10 years," he said to Entrepreneur India.

Value Addition

The company's portfolio includes companies like WOW! Momos, Bikaji, Capital Trust, Kama Ayurveda, Cera, V2Retail, and Stylam. Talking about the house's portfolio, Bhartiya says they have been very consistent with the kind of companies that it supports.

"In the entire portfolio, each of the companies is secular, demand and consumer-centric business," he shared with an example V2Retail and the man behind the company Ram Chandra Agarwal.

"He started ahead of time but failed because he was in too much of debt and probably the market was not right. However, he sold the business just in time. Considered as one of the pioneers of value retail, Agarwal, started again from scratch in 2011 and today the company has over 40 stores and is one of the fastest growing and most efficient apparel retailers in the country. These are the companies that we back," he added.”

Shedding lights on the fund's exit strategy, the partner said the process is initiated after 5-7 years as Lighthouse is a very long-term and patient investors. Most of their exits will happen mostly through IPOs or through a strategic sale or to a large PE fund.

"With kinds of company we hold, their business is such that we don't have to worry about the exits," he touted.

Fund 3.0

Lighthouse started its first fund, which was USD 100m, in 2007 while the second fund was about 135m. Presently, the company is in the middle of fundraising for its third round. The total size of the fund is anticipated to be USD 200m of which two-thirds have been raised so far.

The 200m fund has received a commitment of $20 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC). The firm is the final process of raising funds and hopefully, will close it in the next few months.

Elaborating on the third round of funding, he revealed that, Lighthouse focuses on business areas like consumer-centric, agrichemicals, building material, financial services and healthcare. The focus of fund the third fund will remain the same.

"We will be targeting transaction between 10-30m," he tattled.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Why You Should Do Everything You Can to Self-Fund Your Business

Funding

Should You Bootstrap or Look for Funding?

Funding

3 Warning Signs That Your Startup Isn't Positioned to Secure Funding