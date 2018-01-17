4 Business Tips for Creating Millionaire Success

You need to believe in your idea if you're going to be successful.

There has never been a more inspiring time to get into business than now.

If you look at the huge growth in American, British, European and Japanese stock markets, and think you could be one of them too, it’s time to get started. My Tim Sykes Millionaire Challenge has taught me a lot about what works and what doesn’t.

Here are my top millionaire business tips for creating a winning business.

You can do it.

Business has taught me is that you need a commanding self-belief. We’ve all heard the advise fake-it-till-you-make-it. And this is so true. You need to believe in your idea if you’re going to be successful.

I like to look at Winston Churchill as a prime example of what it means to believe in yourself. All those often-repeated quotes come from the short period between 1940 and 1941 when Britain stood alone against the Nazis and was on the brink of defeat.

It’s this unwavering belief that will keep you going.

Are you looking at the big picture?

I looked at the news recently and I saw the US panicking. Analysts railed against the lack of US jobs growth. But if they viewed the big picture they would see a total unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, the best since the year 2000. That’s massive progress.

Don’t allow bad results to derail your confidence. You will always have bad months in business. Look at the big picture and see how far you’ve come and whether you’re still on track to meet your goals.

It also works the other way. Don’t let a single month of good results hide the big picture. Look at your long-term goals.

Risk correlates with reward.

In business you must be willing to take risks to gain those rewards. Every major businessperson in history has taken incredible leaps in the dark to achieve what they did. Take the formation of Rolls Royce. Only a partnership between a magnificent working-class engineer and a leading upper class marketer in England created this iconic brand.

They put everything on the line to do it. Sooner or later you will have to take those risks too. I believe that these risks are inevitable. At the same time, I always take calculated risks. I don’t hit and hope, I research and ensure this is really the right decision.

Keep pushing onwards.

Setbacks, challenges and moments of self-doubt are all features of my business career. And that’s fine. It’s natural.

What separates success from failure is your ability to keep pushing onwards. I go out of my way to be optimistic and to dwell on the bright side of my business. That doesn’t mean I promote blissful ignorance, but it’s important not to live and die on your failures.

Always keep things in perspective and to look to the future. Never allow your setbacks to define you. Think about how to avoid making the same mistakes and staying on track with your goals.