7 Social Media Marketing Strategies To Keep You Connected With Your Audience

Majority of the newer businesses create interactive opportunities and build a sense of trust with the help of social media

January 11, 2018 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Plenty of stories are there in this mighty world of start-ups that became a mark of success within a short span of time. Well, there isn’t a type of magic wand which can do wonders for any company. Every startup needs to go through a road of struggle, pain, and miseries to gain popularity in the global market.

The world is filled with success stories of Airbnb, Uber which proved it as they are still on the road of expansion. The success mantra behind all those more prominent brands comes down to the almighty - Marketing. Yes, none of the brands would have succeeded without a proper marketing approach which is essential in the 21st century.

Majority of the newer businesses create interactive opportunities and build a sense of trust with the help of social media where thousands of words can be shared by just staying at one place.

Here are eight social marketing tips which will help those startups that are struggling to achieve feet of success in this competitive world.

Good Plan

Adapting a great plan is the first step if you want your startup to get the right kick-start. For this purpose, the social media strategy should be made first followed by a social media profile. Today, accounts on Facebook and twitter are created in a jiffy but will be of no use if you don’t have a social media strategy. Keep your focus on the value proposition, and everything will fall into place.

Some questions need to be answered such as “What will be your business? What is your Target group?” such questions need to be tackled before an auspicious beginning of your startup. Overall, the social media presence must be a boon to you not a kind of curse.

Be Where the Customers Are

You should always sign up for an account where you see your potential customers located. Making a statement on almost every social media profile will be a waste of efforts as not all the customers will be interested in your products and services.

According to Indian social media rankings, Facebook tops the list while Twitter and Instagram, play a stronger role if you are looking to go for international customers.

Stay Active and Post Regularly

Consistency is the key to being highly successful. If your website pages stay empty for weeks, even the potential customers will be diverted and will leave your service sooner or later. A successful business maintains their consistency and posts on a regular basis to generate traffic as well as revenue for their particular business.

If you run a social media channel, one thing which you will need to tackle is - the customer’s questions. About your products and services, different comments will come in, which could be positive or negative and needs to be tackled by you.

Further, you should have the ability to quickly respond to the customer’s comments and requests as it generates a sense of interaction with users.

Interact with your Followers as an Individual

One-way communication cannot build a successful start-up. If your social media account is struggling for likes, responses, comments, it is more or less a one-way protocol which is not a good sign. In most of the cases, people like to talk with another person instead of a formal interaction with a brand.

Tips for a successful social media interaction

Be Personal

Be Human

Be Emphatic

Also, you can post some questions and get feedback from your customers. These tips may seem small but can be of utmost importance.

Optimize for Mobile Devices

If you are a new start-up and want to target the modern day customers, nothing can be the best option than optimizing your business for mobile phones. Websites which are responsive have gained a considerable amount of popularity rather than those which are suited for desktop versions. Almost 90% of the people, between the age group of 16-24 use smartphones for research. Therefore, optimized social media, as well as web pages, are mandatory for any startup company.

Create your Own Unique Content

The hype for visual content now is a lot greater than ever before. Offer something which can stay in the minds of people for a more extended period. Structure your writing, insert well-defined keywords and make sure to deliver unique and high-quality content to all your customers.

Visual content which is perfectly tailored targets a greater list of potential customers and will tempt them to buy your products and services one day or the other.

Be Useful to your Customers

Of course, the social media posting is not always for fun. The primary focus of every entrepreneur should be to be able to help his/her customer. It is essential for any startup to add value to their brands and which can convert their potential customers into payable ones.

Final thoughts

For making any start-up campaign go viral in today’s world, social media is one of the most powerful weapons. Follow the above seven social media marketing tips and your start-up will get benefitted to a great extent and there will be no stopping you from becoming the next business giant.