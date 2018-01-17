How This College Fest Attracted the Best Student Talent in India

IIM Rohtak's annual fest Infusion'18 saw participaton from more than 20 premier institutes

January 17, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There’s one time in the year, when for college students all roads don’t lead to the classrooms. Yes, we are talking about the annual college fest. During this time, the college transforms itself and moves away from its mundane routine, while also opening the doors to students from across the country.

Students get the chance to interact with others, learn from them and have a whole lot of fun. And all of this was also seen at IIM Rohtak’s annual fest Infusion’18, which was conducted from January 12-14.

The fest saw students participating from more than 20 premier institutes of the nation including IIFT, FMS IIM Kashipur, IIM Amritsar, IIM Sirmaur, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, among others with a total foot fall of 2000+ people from all over india. Infusion 2018 was sponsored by some of the huge corporations including SBI, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, Canara Bank, NTPC, SafeXpress, Business Standard, HP and M&M Sports.

Sports, Culture and More

Every college fest is a getaway for the students from their classes and assignments. Instead, they learn more about organizational skills and leadership. But not to forget, all of it is done with a lot of fun.

IIM Rohtak is the only IIM located in the Delhi-NCR region and has been developing managers with a sense of excellence, strong social commitment and a passion for value system and Infusion '18 is one of the many steps in this regard for providing an all-round education to the students.

Keeping the same in mind, this year’s theme for Infusion’18 was Exceptional, Exciting and Enthralling. From events like Yuva Parliament, Mr. and Miss Infusion, Marketing Ace, Smart Beta to a plethora of other sports, cultural and management, the events managed to keep all the participating students excited. A number of sports events were also organised, which included (among others) Table Tennis, Cricket, Futsal, Basketball, Throwball, Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Chess and snooker.

Director IIM Rohtak, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma appreciated the efforts put in by the students for organising Infusion and said, “Competition during infusion helps nurture the exciting culture of IIM Rohtak. IIM Rohtak prides itself in creating business leaders that are well-rounded and many infusion events are a reflection of the well-roundedness of our students”.

Events Campaigning for a Change

The three-day fest had many events that kept the students entertained. Among the star attractions were the popular Indian rock band from Delhi, The Local Train, and the ‘sword swallower’ Irishman, Murray Molloy. The flagship event of Infusion ’18, Mr. and Ms. Infusion and the solo dancing competition were most loved by the audience where students showcased their fashion and dance quotient.

Another unique initiative was the Yuva Parliament 2.0. This event saw the students taking role of various government departments and ministries and delving into the details of the Data Privacy and Protection bill. Students discussed and deliberated on various aspects of the bill and highlighted the importance of bill for the citizens of India.

There were case study competitions too, organised by various clubs of IIM Rohtak. Shining bright as winners for case study competitions were IIM Kashipur, XIMB Bhubaneshwar, FORE School of Management and IIM Rohtak.