Infographics

Infographic: Believable Branding In The UAE- Who Do We Trust?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Infographic: Believable Branding In The UAE- Who Do We Trust?
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Does influencer marketing actually work? If you find yourself asking this question often, this recent survey of 1,000 UAE residents commissioned by Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) and conducted by YouGov, may offer a perspective.

Personalized word-of-mouth still remains one of the most valuable marketing tool even in today’s digital age, with 84% of those polled saying they trusted "face-to-face recommendations of products and services from friends and family." Where does that leave social media influencers? Well, only 39% of respondents said they trust online recommendations from social media influencers or people with large followings. Further, looking at the aspect of trust in media, the survey found that trust in print publications (newspapers and magazines) ranked highest at 48%, followed by radio and television (44% rating). Blogs emerged as the least trusted source of information in the survey at 39%. As for trust in advertising, the most trusted formats were found to be television and billboards (both at 45%), followed by radio (41%), and online (social media) coming in lowest at 37%.  As perhaps one of its key finding, the study finds that over half of respondents (57%) said they trust advertising less today than they did five years ago, leading the survey to deduce that purchase decisions continue to be guided by personal relationships and recommendations even in the digital media age.

To know more about all the insights uncovered by the survey, check out the infographic below.

Related: Three Alternative Tips for B2C Owners Who Cannot Afford Influencer Marketing

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Small Business Heroes

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)