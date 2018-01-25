How Repurposing Content Can Help Increase Your Organic Visibility

January 25, 2018 5 min read

The problem with creating new content everyday is not the same as the one with getting prospects to consume it. Each one is a distinct challenge on its own and, equally, very demanding. If you are a B2B marketer, you already know these two things are indispensably needed throughout a sales funnel. But what can you do when you just keep hitting mental cul-de-sac in your marketing strategy?

The answer, for anybody, is to find the biggest problem and solve it. Here is one biggest challenge facing B2B marketers and its only solution, for now. According to a research jointly carried out by Content Marketing Institute and Marketing Profs, 60% of B2B content marketers say “producing engaging content” is their biggest challenge.

This research alone says it all. How? Content marketing is not like direct marketing. In content marketing you give 10 times more than you take. The first rule of thumb is for you to create quick solution for your prospect’s problem, then winsomely leading them from that point down the road to clicking “buy.” But now, there is the fact that creating new content (which solves a particular problem at all time) is not only hard, but even unsustainable. And the solution to this? Repurposing.

Yes. Repurposing of your older contents does more than what you might have heard. And if you have been making the costly mistake of overlooking it, now is the time to stop doing that because the four following benefits of repurposing, much as they are pillar to your success, are hardly found together elsewhere.

Increased chances of closing sales

Surprising as it may, repurposing your contents increases your chance of closing sales for many reasons. According to Tutorials Point, a prospective buyer should hear or see the marketing message before they buy from you. It gave valuable reasons as to why this is so, among which are the followings:

- Customers may not need your product immediately.

- The price may be too high

- They don’t know you

- It’s hard to cut through the noise.

Now you can tell if any of these listed reasons is untrue. But that’s not the only thing. You need to understand that different kind of content appeals to different kind of people. While video currently has the highest potential to secure engagement, other forms of content such as infographics, blog posts, whitepapers and podcasts have their own fans, too. When you take, for example, a blog post and turn it to a podcast, you increase your chance of reaching new prospects and ultimately close new sales.

Making the most of your efforts

Opening new perspectives that people want to read everyday isn’t a no-brainer. The concept of standing out when it comes to content marketing cannot be overemphasized. With almost three million blog posts already created today, you hardly stand the chance to bring a so new perspective on anything.

I’m not saying it’s impossible. But repurposing your content surely saves you time as you don’t have to worry about what to say again. You can go back into your blog archives or podcasts or Youtube videos and see which one of those performed best (probably by using Google analytics) and recreate them into other forms of content entirely. Surely by doing this, you will not only have the chance to appeal to new prospects but will also be saving yourself the farce of boring existing audience with your repetitive style of advertising. P.S. This only applies to evergreen contents.



A chance to redeem less successful contents

Have you heard about Purple Cow? The full name is “Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable” It is a business book by Seth Godin which explains that the key to success is to find a way to stand out. When you look into your older content, you’d find that some of it is less successful. You can pick and burnish them by adding new titles, new figures and facts and eventually turn them to a purple cow. This takes nothing more than a little creativity from you. And the rewards are so high that you really want to try it.

Improves organic visibility

Do you know that organic traffic is likely to close more sales than paid traffic? According to a research carried out by Marketing Profs, organic traffic converts 2.0% while paid traffic converts at 0.1%. Yet another study on Econsultancy shows that 94% of clicks occur from organic reach. Speaking of which, you must never overlook its potential.

But I get your most important question now. How does repurposing increase your organic visibility? The answer is simple. When your content appears in form of a blog post, optimized for search engines and again appears in form of infographic, thus giving it more credibility to be shared, what do you get? Here is not the space to talk about how SEO works, but hierarchy does exist among contents in search engine. Give your content a variety of shapes and see how your reward multiplies.