How These Entrepreneurs Turned Their Passion into A Purpose

February 3, 2018 3 min read

It was a turning point for Newton when he realized about the existence of gravity. Similarly, eureka moment comes in people’s life to turn their world upside down. Let’s see how these entrepreneurs changed their fate with that one turning point that gave their passion a purpose.

The Idea Popped Up While Shopping For My Own Wedding - Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder And Ceo, Bluestone

Being inspired by Steve Jobs and Larry Page, it was while working at Amazon that I began musing on becoming an entrepreneur. Initially it was difficult to convince my family but my stint at Amazon exposed me to the behaviour of internet consumers and I began chasing my dreams. The idea of online jewellery site came to me while I was shopping for my own wedding.

Always Wanted to Become an Entrepreneur, Just Didn’t Know When - Ankur Warikoo, Founder and CEO, Nearbuy

Initially, I started working with my friend Vivek in his venture secondshaadi. At that time, I became completely convinced that I too want to build something of my own in the same space. I waited for the right opportunity. So in 2011, I started Groupon India. In 2015, having done a management buyout, we converted it into nearbuy.com. The last eight years has been a marvelous journey.

Joy Of Working Is In Creating True Consumer Value - Peyush Bansal, Founder And Ceo, Lenskart

While working with Microsoft, during a team meeting we were discussing about creating value for consumers and creating a difference in their lives. I realized that joy of working is in creating true consumer value. Seeing the void, I decided to plunge to do something on my own.

It Was Vital To Have India’s First Luxury Brand Going Global - Sahil Malik, Managing Director, Da Milano

I always had a knack of designing fashion accessories. Even while studying fashion, I was sure to put everything in line to pursue my dream to create a niche brand. Having noticed a vacuum in the accessories segment it further pushed me to get into the premium segment, offering global trends at an affordable price and that was when Da Milano was formed. With a loyal customer base of approximately 1 million and 65 stores and growing, I take pride in the decision I had made.

