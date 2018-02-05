My Queue

Ingredient in McDonald's French Fries Could Cure Baldness



While McDonald’s french fries are scientifically engineered to be delicious, it seems that one of the ingredients might have another slightly unexpected use.

A team of researchers from Japan’s Yokohama National University explored methods to treat hair loss and found that when they used a chemical called dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) as part of the therapy, they found successful sites of successful hair growth on the mice used in the study.

That chemical isn’t just available in a lab. It is used in all of McDonald’s fried offerings.

When you head over to the McDonald’s website to do some product research, it is available in the fine print at the bottom of the page: “Our fried menu items are cooked in a vegetable oil blend with citric acid added as a processing aid and dimethylpolysiloxane to reduce oil splatter when cooking.”

Apparently it isn’t only the fries recipe that contains the chemical. It is also found in makeup, hair conditioner, caulk that you would use for bathroom tile, silicone implants and Silly Putty.

