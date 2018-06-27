McDonald's

The Story of 'McScam' and Professional Canners: Stories That Fascinated Us This Week
The Story of 'McScam' and Professional Canners: Stories That Fascinated Us This Week

The staff of Entrepreneur.com share the articles we loved from other publications.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee
The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

How Nick Delligatti worked his way from crew person to owner-operator.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
McDonald's Launches MacCoin. 3 Things to Know Today.
McDonald's Launches MacCoin. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Chipotle Isn't Franchising … Yet. Here's What You Can Do in the Meantime.
Chipotle Isn't Franchising … Yet. Here's What You Can Do in the Meantime.

If you like the idea of franchising a Chipotle, we have some good news and some bad news.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
What Does Elon Musk Give for Homework? 3 Things to Know Today.
What Does Elon Musk Give for Homework? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
McDonald's Is Adding Self-Order Kiosks to 1,000 Stores
McDonald's Is Adding Self-Order Kiosks to 1,000 Stores

Plus, Walmart's personal shopping service launches in New York and Microsoft has acquired GitHub.
Venturer | 1 min read
McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement
McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

The company is also flipping its logo on all its digital channels to celebrate International Women's Day on Thursday.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
6 Inventive Ways Businesses from Facebook to McDonald's Are Helping You Celebrate Valentine's Day
6 Inventive Ways Businesses from Facebook to McDonald's Are Helping You Celebrate Valentine's Day

These companies love love.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
5 Things You Should Know Before You Buy a McDonald's Franchise
5 Things You Should Know Before You Buy a McDonald's Franchise

McDonald's is at the top of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, but that doesn't mean it's best for you.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Ingredient in McDonald's French Fries Could Cure Baldness
Ingredient in McDonald's French Fries Could Cure Baldness

Ew, or who knew?
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
McDonald's

Ray Kroc, a milkshake mixer salesman, ventured to California in 1954 to visit McDonald's hamburger stand, where he heard they were running eight mixers at once. Kroc was impressed by how rapidly customers were served and, seeing an opportunity to sell many more milkshake machines, encouraged brothers Dick and Mac McDonald to open a chain of their restaurants. Kroc became their business partner and opened the first McDonald's in Des Plaines, Illinois in 1955. McDonald's and the Golden Arches have since become an internationally-recognized symbol of quick-service hamburgers, fries, chicken, breakfast items, salads and milkshakes.

McDonald's is ranked #9 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.

Here are some of our most popular McDonald's articles:

