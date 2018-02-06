The Founder Behind Furniture-Maker Poppin Explains Why the Company Needed to Transform Itself

After realizing it was selling to the wrong customer, the company had to change its brand voice, marketing, products and supply chain.

What happens when you’re trying to sell to consumers, but your best customers are actually other businesses? Furniture-maker Poppin’s answer: It radically transformed itself to meet this new customer. That meant changing its brand voice, marketing, products and supply chain.

In this episode of Problem Solvers, we explore how and why it made the switch—and became the go-to furniture maker for Facebook, Snapchat, Google, Warby Parker and others.

