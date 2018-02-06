Pivots

The Founder Behind Furniture-Maker Poppin Explains Why the Company Needed to Transform Itself

After realizing it was selling to the wrong customer, the company had to change its brand voice, marketing, products and supply chain.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Founder Behind Furniture-Maker Poppin Explains Why the Company Needed to Transform Itself
Image credit: Poppin
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
2 min read

Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

What happens when you’re trying to sell to consumers, but your best customers are actually other businesses? Furniture-maker Poppin’s answer: It radically transformed itself to meet this new customer. That meant changing its brand voice, marketing, products and supply chain.

Related: This Entrepreneur Said Yes Too Many Times. Then He Learned to Say No

In this episode of Problem Solvers, we explore how and why it made the switch—and became the go-to furniture maker for Facebook, Snapchat, Google, Warby Parker and others.

Thanks to our sponsor:

Want to hear more great stories from entrepreneurs, founders, and creative thinkers? Check out the Proposify Biz Chat, hosted by Kyle Racki, co-founder and CEO of Proposify, the business proposal software platform that helps you close more deals, faster. Each week on the Proposify Biz Chat, Kyle interviews other business adventurers about how they’re switching things up, figuring things out, and making their businesses grow. You’ll learn about sales, marketing, growth, operations, entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology and you’ll get to know the people making things happen.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Emerald Triangle's Brutal Pivot From Black Market to Legal

Pivots

5 Effective Ways Entrepreneurs Can Pivot Better When Things Go Kaboom

Pivots

The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere