This Entrepreneur Shares How She Survived When the Money Ran Out
Pivots

When a change in the tax law nearly wiped out Saima Khan's company, she was forced to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
What Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From the Bicycle
Problem Solvers Podcast

In this episode, we offer a cautionary tale from history: What happened when entrepreneurs of the late 1800s tried to resist a newfangled invention called the bicycle?
Jason Feifer | 1 min read
When Nobody Believed in His Vision, the Co-Founder of Fatherly Shares How He Proved Them Wrong
Vision

After hearing 'no' over and over again, Mike Rothman starting making strategic decisions to confirm his idea was a good one.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
This Founder Explains Why He Had to Start Telling Retailers 'No' -- and How It Helped His Business Succeed
Growth Strategies

Greg Steltenpohl set out to make plant-based milk. But when his product became too popular, he had to make some tough decisions.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
A Founder Shares What to Do When Your Staff Can't Agree on a Vision for the Company
Vision

This online shopping site had a promising platform and a talented team. But they had two very different ideas about what the company should prioritize.
Stephanie Schomer | 2 min read
This Founder Shares How He Kept His Company Running While Dealing With a Major Personal Crisis
Problem Solving

It's a question almost every entrepreneur will at some point face: How do you keep a company stable while you're pulled into a personal crisis? Learn how Chris Carter did it.
Jason Feifer | 1 min read
This Entrepreneur Shares How She Built an Audience Without Advertising
Branding

When most platforms wouldn't even allow this company to advertise on their sites, the founder had to get creative.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Saved a Damaged Brand (Remember About.com?)
Problem Solving

Learn how Neil Vogel took over the old internet giant About.com and transformed it into a thriving company called Dotdash.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur Shares How He Sold the Product That Everyone Said Was Impossible
Problem Solvers Podcast

When Eric Korman told everyone he wanted to sell perfume online, everyone thought he was crazy. He ended up proving them wrong.
Joe Keohane | 2 min read
People Love Your Idea, But It Doesn't Make Money. Now What?
Pivots

The founder of Shift shares how he was forced to get rid of a feature everyone loved.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
