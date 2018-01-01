Problem Solvers Podcast
Leadership
Why This CEO Fired Himself
After some soul-searching, this CEO needed to identify what he was good at. And that meant no longer being a CEO.
More From This Topic
Pivots
This Entrepreneur Shares How She Survived When the Money Ran Out
When a change in the tax law nearly wiped out Saima Khan's company, she was forced to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.
Problem Solvers Podcast
What Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From the Bicycle
In this episode, we offer a cautionary tale from history: What happened when entrepreneurs of the late 1800s tried to resist a newfangled invention called the bicycle?
Vision
When Nobody Believed in His Vision, the Co-Founder of Fatherly Shares How He Proved Them Wrong
After hearing 'no' over and over again, Mike Rothman starting making strategic decisions to confirm his idea was a good one.
Growth Strategies
This Founder Explains Why He Had to Start Telling Retailers 'No' -- and How It Helped His Business Succeed
Greg Steltenpohl set out to make plant-based milk. But when his product became too popular, he had to make some tough decisions.
Vision
A Founder Shares What to Do When Your Staff Can't Agree on a Vision for the Company
This online shopping site had a promising platform and a talented team. But they had two very different ideas about what the company should prioritize.
Problem Solving
This Founder Shares How He Kept His Company Running While Dealing With a Major Personal Crisis
It's a question almost every entrepreneur will at some point face: How do you keep a company stable while you're pulled into a personal crisis? Learn how Chris Carter did it.
Branding
This Entrepreneur Shares How She Built an Audience Without Advertising
When most platforms wouldn't even allow this company to advertise on their sites, the founder had to get creative.
Problem Solving
How This Entrepreneur Saved a Damaged Brand (Remember About.com?)
Learn how Neil Vogel took over the old internet giant About.com and transformed it into a thriving company called Dotdash.
Problem Solvers Podcast
This Entrepreneur Shares How He Sold the Product That Everyone Said Was Impossible
When Eric Korman told everyone he wanted to sell perfume online, everyone thought he was crazy. He ended up proving them wrong.
Pivots
People Love Your Idea, But It Doesn't Make Money. Now What?
The founder of Shift shares how he was forced to get rid of a feature everyone loved.