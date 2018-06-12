Greg Steltenpohl set out to make plant-based milk. But when his product became too popular, he had to make some tough decisions.

This is an episode of our podcast Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result. The show is hosted by Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Califia Farms makes a popular line of plant-based milks, yogurts and coffees -- but they became too popular, too quick. In 2017, demand began significantly outstripping supply. The company had to start telling retailers "no," while it fixed its entire production system.

Learn about the drastic measures Califia made and how they were able to rebound in this week's Problem Solvers podcast.

