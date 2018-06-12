Get All Access for $5/mo

This Founder Explains Why He Had to Start Telling Retailers 'No' -- and How It Helped His Business Succeed Greg Steltenpohl set out to make plant-based milk. But when his product became too popular, he had to make some tough decisions.

By Jason Feifer

Califia Farms

Califia Farms makes a popular line of plant-based milks, yogurts and coffees -- but they became too popular, too quick. In 2017, demand began significantly outstripping supply. The company had to start telling retailers "no," while it fixed its entire production system.

Learn about the drastic measures Califia made and how they were able to rebound in this week's Problem Solvers podcast.

