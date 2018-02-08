Events

Thinkers And Doers Brings 'Follow The Leaders' Conference To Bahrain

Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Global innovation network Thinkers & Doers, the Bahrain Economic Development Board and Bahrain’s private sector development organization Tamkeen, are coming together to present an international conference, “Follow the Leaders." Gathering global angel investors, venture capitalists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs, the event -to be held on March 6, 2018 at the Shaikh Ebrahim Center for Culture and Research, Bahrain- revolves around boosting the startup ecosystem in the region, and on the agenda of the conference are panel discussions, pitching sessions, workshops, master classes, and more.

Noting that a “new generation of leaders are prompting us to rethink our economic rules and growth strategies,” the event believes in bringing together both public and private stakeholders to support entrepreneurs, Thinkers & Doers states that Bahrain was picked as a natural venue choice owing to a key role it plays in supporting the innovators of the Arab world. As the case with Thinkers & Doers events in general, the conference is structured to facilitate more interactions among the participants, with the sessions also aiming to “create concrete opportunities for collaboration.”

Image credit: Thinkers & Doers.
A few topics and activities set to feature at the conference include key laws and reforms for entrepreneurship needed in Bahrain, a look at some noteworthy players in the startups and investors community, a pitching session where 10 selected startups pitch to potential investors, and workshops on IoT and e-commerce, among other sessions. To know more about Follow The Leaders, Bahrain, and register to book your spot for the event (which is by invitation only), click here.

 

