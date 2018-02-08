5 Reasons why Entrepreneurs Seriously Need to Take a Break

The new people you meet, the new places you visit and the different cultures you experience while on a holiday will have a profound effect on you

February 8, 2018 4 min read

Take a break, you have worked hard enough.

Entrepreneurs work day in and day out trying to achieve their goals. In an Entrepreneur’s mind, time equals money but even an Entrepreneur needs a breather from all the hard work. This break will help the Entrepreneur return back to work feeling rejuvenated and energized.

Take a look at why Entrepreneurs need to break free from the usual daily activities even if it is for a few days.

Essence of life

The statement “All work and no play, makes Jack a dull boy” is very true for certain aspiring Entrepreneurs. It is sometimes best to stop once in a while and realize that the beauty of the world will not only help you in keeping you happy but also awaken solutions which would never have been possible when tied up to the day to day activities.

Ameya Kulkarni, Founder of travel startup, Navigotravel believes that Entrepreneurs can lose the very reason to live if they overwork themselves.

“There’s more to life than just following your dreams to achieve success. Shacks of routine bind everyone it’s easy to lose the essence of life that way. Travel lets you escape these shackles and helps you learn to appreciate life as we know it. I believe in YOLO which is basically You Only Live Once,” Kulkarni advised.

Social Interaction

Working hard doesn’t leave you with much time for your friends. This can lead to loneliness and even depression sometimes. Try to take out time to meet your friends; you never know which friend will give you an idea that can solve the problem that keeps repeating in your business.

A social life is essential to keep you at the top of your game. When interacting with other Entrepreneurs, you get new ideas and perspectives which may help your business in specific problems.

Reflection

With so much action and thinking about the future of the business, the Entrepreneur may not find time or energy to reflect on what is needed and wanted. It is essential to stop, look at the beautiful sunrise and reflect on certain questions. Mindfulness is the key to help you achieve the kind of success you want.

Remember, whether it is the past successes or failures in your businesses that you are reflecting on, they both teach you valuable lessons. Analyse what went right and what went wrong, it will help you in the long-term goal of your business.

Inspiration

Going at it day and night can sometimes drive the motivation out of you. Travel is seen to be one of the key components to happiness. When travelling, innovative and new ideas strike. The new people you meet, the new places you visit and the different cultures you experience will have a profound effect on you.

Stay Healthy

Many a times, when working late nights, you end up eating loads of unhealthy snacks to keep your hunger intact. You will notice the increase in consumption of aerated drinks, with a countless number of coffees to keep you wide awake. This will prove to be detrimental and can cause severe fatigue.

Entrepreneurs need to keep time aside for maintaining their health in check. A morning jog or an evening badminton game can help lower the stress hormones and get a good night’s sleep.

Aditya Deshpande, Co-founder of Environ Bikes, a Bicycle manufacturing company believes that he is the front line soldier of his venture. He believes good health lets him perform his best till the last mile. Aditya rides his manufactured Environ bicycles to work and for his business activities.

“Good health takes off the extra pressure built up in my mind due to the long hours of work. I work for 14 hours a day and have extensive travelling and meetings often. When healthy, I tend to be calmer and less cranky in the most difficult of situations. This not only takes off the burden from my team but helps me retain my customers,” Deshpande said.

It is recommended that entrepreneurs take time out, either a personal holiday or a group entrepreneur holiday where you can learn while you take a breather. You will notice changes right after this much-needed relaxation.