Is Work-Life Balance Even Possible? (Infographic)

If you don't get a handle on things today, you could be setting yourself up for challenging obstacles in the future.

With email, social media and today's technology, it can be hard to separate life inside and outside the office. Sometimes it even feels like achieving work-life balance isn’t even possible, especially if you’re working upwards of 50 hours a week.

Related: 5 Secrets to Achieving and Maintaining Work-Life Balance

A recent study by Family Living Today and Now Sourcing uncovered surprising stats about work-life balance across the country. Right now, the United States ranks 30th out of 38 countries who have positive work-life balance. Maybe that’s because, according to the research, more than 11 percent of American workers say they work 50 or more hours a week. In fact, many people (33 percent) even find themselves working weekends or holidays too.

Related: How the Side Hustler Life Is Redefining 'Work-Life' Balance

While work is extremely important, so are other things, such as getting enough sleep, taking care of yourself, eating and spending time with friends and family. So, how much time do Americans spend on activities outside of the office? On average, people spend nine and a half hours a day on “personal care” and that includes everything from sleep to showering. After work and personal care, that leaves few hours in the day for people to get other things done such as eating and drinking (1.17 hours a day), caring for family members (0.52 hours) and doing even more work (3.61 hours).

Related: Adopt These 12 Habits for a Better Work-Life Balance

Some of the biggest factors impacting work-life balance are bad and overbearing bosses, too much work, inflexible schedules, bad co-workers and long commutes. Unfortunately, if people don’t get a handle on some of these things, they could be setting themselves up for challenges in the future. In the long-term, work-life imbalance can lead to higher stress levels, higher risks of heart disease and depression and anxiety.

To learn more about work-life balance, check out the infographic below.