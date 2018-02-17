Dubai Chamber and Google Come Together To Help Businesses Get Online

February 17, 2018 3 min read

Google and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry came together in February to launch the Get Dubai Businesses Online initiative that will see Google make use of its Google My Business solution to manage the online presence of local businesses, and thus increase their customer reach.

As part of this new program, local businesses will be assisted with listing their business information –such as operating hours, contact and location– and, in turn, benefit from its verification on Google’s web results and Google Maps. Among the features business owners can benefit from by using the free tool include creating a free mobile-compatible website in both Arabic and English, access to customer insights, as well as better web discoverability.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, expressed his positive outlook for the initiative, observing the potential growth opportunities and smart business practices that it will promote within the UAE and more. “We are excited to launch this game-changing program with Google which will help our members realize the value and benefits of building and managing their digital presence,” he said, in a statement. “It has become apparent that consumers are increasingly turning to online channels to access information, products and services, which is why it is absolutely crucial that businesses of all sizes invest in this area and leverage the right tools to boost their online reach.”

Left to right – Lino Cattaruzzi, Hamad Bouamim, Tarek Abdalla, Khalil Haddad

During the launch of the initiative at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters, Google and Dubai Chamber representatives, media personnel, and business owners –including the founders of companies like 800flower, Re-Urban Studio, Gravity Gym and The Healthy Home– conversed about the significance of business’ digital presence.

“We’re very pleased to partner with the Dubai Chamber to help put businesses in Dubai on the map,” said Lino Cattaruzzi, Managing Director for Google in MENA. “As more people in the UAE are looking for information online, businesses need to move fast to meet their customers and show up in the moments that matter. Now is the time to experiment and to use the digital tools out there to help make businesses smarter, and to measure results.”

Lino Cattaruzzi, Managing Director MENA, Google

For businesses interested in making use of this initiative, assistance is open to all members of Dubai Chamber, who may either obtain their business listing by visiting the exclusive booth at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s headquarters, or online through Google My Business.

