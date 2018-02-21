Energy Conservation and How it Directly Correlates with Operational Efficiency

By not being conscious of things like turning things off when not in use and buying energy-efficient equipment for work, we're burning through our fuel reserves at a pace which will deprive our future generations of all its benefits

Running a business can be a difficult proposition and become even more difficult when considering the different types of costs - employee salaries, bonuses, products, rental space so on and so forth. All of these can impact the budget and so needs to be taken into consideration when creating and running a venture. However, something many people don't consider is the cost of energy and efficiency when while operating a business and that turns out to be the reason for operational efficiency among other factors.

Time to Put into Practice the Tenets of Energy Conservation

In order to bring down the costs in the business when it comes to energy, there are a plethora of different alternatives that one needs to consider. Electronic equipments have become deeply rooted in our lives, so it's very easy to forget just how much electricity we use on a daily basis. In addition to this, it's also easy to forget just how much we're wasting and hence the need for conservation. By not being conscious of things like turning things off when not in use and buying energy-efficient equipment for work, we're burning through our fuel reserves at a pace which will deprive our future generations of all its benefits.

Live in the Present with an Eye on the Future

Today people don't feel the urgency or the need to save electricity because they don't feel the immediate affirmative effects of doing so - or the negative effects of not bothering. But if we go by some of the global research and reports, it is estimated that the world's fuel reserves are well past their peak and if our consumption doesn't slow then supply will continue to rapidly decrease and prices will escalate which will be a sore point for any consumer.

According to a recent report, the contribution of the entire travel and tourism sector in India to Gross Domestic Product is estimated to rise from 8.8% (USD 118.9 billion) in 2010 to 9.16% (USD 335.7 billion) by 2020. Between 2010 and 2019 the demand for travel and tourism in India is expected to grow annually by 8.4%, which will place India at the third position in the world. Travel and Tourism in India is expected to touch 59,142,000 jobs (10.7% of total employment) by 2020, which reflects the robust nature of this business. It is therefore imperative that this sector focuses on various energy saving techniques to counter the increasing perils of natural resources depletion.

Hospitality Sector can Do its Own Bit

Energy consumption in the hospitality sector is a huge concern, and reducing it can directly increase revenue without the need to increase sales. What we save on energy goes straight to the bottom line which makes businesses more competitive - and with rising energy prices, this becomes the need of the hour.

By adhering to energy saving practices, you'll not only contribute to our nation's endeavour to save electricity, but also cut down on CO2 emissions, and help fuel reserves last.