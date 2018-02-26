10 Tech Tools That Will Help You Get Instagram Followers

/

Build your audience with these 10 tips.

February 26, 2018 5 min read

Any business serious about long-term success needs to focus on increasing its brand visibility through social media. However, with so much competition, many struggle to navigate through the noise.

Instagram is quickly becoming the social media platform of choice -- by both consumers and brands. To be competitive, businesses need to produce content often, and to stay consistent, you need to make the process as easy as possible.

Here are 10 tools that can help you market your business using Instagram and grow your audience.

1. ViralUpgrade

ViralUpgrade is a growth platform for both brands and influencers. It's more of a white-glove option, as you are assigned an account assistant who takes over your account's growth. Those assistants engage with your target audience, growing your following base organically with the goal of increasing your website's traffic and sales.

You provide details about your desired demographics, which you define using the tool's targeting options. Users receive weekly reports that detail the account's growth.

2. Hootsuite

Scheduling your Instagram content is easy with Hootsuite. Write captions for your posts, attach the media you wish to include and then pick dates for them to be published. It will post directly to your Instagram feed at the scheduled time, now that Instagram allows post management via third-party tools -- something their terms of service didn't allow in the past.

Additionally, Hootsuite offers tools to monitor activity, track users and measure performance through analytics. It also allows Instagram accounts to be managed by multiple people at once, with the ability to collaborate and assign responsibilities to certain team members.

3. Yotpo

Consumers often post pictures on Instagram of products they have purchased or used, which can be marketing gold. Nothing is more authentic.

Yotpo is a tool that gives brands access to these images by gathering relevant posts, as well as provides a 'Shop Now' feature on Instagram, allowing users to easily access products they see in their feed. With Yotpo, businesses are able to make their Instagram accounts more marketable, which has always been a problem for many.

4. Sprout Social

Businesses on Instagram often gauge their success on the platform based on their likes, comments and followers. Sprout Social allows a business to dive into more useful data. The app allows brands to view performance data within specific time periods and between individual posts. In addition, it allows pre-scheduling of posts, making the process of publishing consistent Instagram content much easier.

5. Iconosquare

As powerful as Instagram is in terms of reach potential, extracting information that is useful for analyzing marketing efforts can prove challenging. Comments and likes are quantified, but going through hundreds or thousands of individual posts to find them can be time-consuming.

Iconosquare provides an easy solution by allowing users to view detailed Instagram analytics, track all comments across multiple accounts, organize a library of content and schedule posts. The app also features an Instagram search engine, allowing businesses to reach out to targeted influencers on the platform.

6. Repost

Want to share an image of your product, but you don't own the legal rights to those images? Repost solves this problem by allowing users to repost content while giving credit to the original poster. Businesses can now maximize brand awareness by re-publishing content from multiple sources.

7. Social Insight

Interacting with followers on Instagram can become difficult as brands become more popular. Social Insight lets businesses schedule posts at specific times, organize and manage followers -- and most importantly, monitor follower interactions. The tool also offers users access to in-depth data analytics that can be used to analyze and adjust marketing strategies.

8. Wordswag

On a visually driven platform like Instagram, the best way to attract attention is with eye-catching content. Wordswag is a tool that helps make content stand out by adding various typography to photos.

It's simple to use -- type out the text you want, tap "Save & Close" and it will give you different style options to select from. A lot of brands still manage their Instagram via a mobile device, so apps like this can be very convenient.

9. Soldsie

"Link in bio" is an all-too-common phrase on Instagram. Over time, the link may change or even be removed entirely, creating confusion and preventing consumers from getting what they want.

Soldsie sends users to a custom web page showcasing content curated by the account owner. For example, ecommerce stores may link to a list of products for sale, while blogs may link to a recent popular article, it allows businesses to include another layer of relevant information in their Instagram profiles without confusing the consumer.

10. SocialRank

On Instagram, diving into your followers can be a difficult task. The followers icon leads to a single-stream list of all the accounts following you. For businesses with large followings, this tab is of little use for viewing specific followers. SocialRank has a popular follower search engine, making it easier for businesses to reach out to specific followers. Knowing who follows your brand on Instagram is key -- you always need to be familiar with your customer base.