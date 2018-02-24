35 under 35

Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been in the news since 2015 and so is the young leader that initiated it
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Politicians and politics, both refine with age. But Patel, leader of Patidar Agitation in Gujarat, has defied all odds and has become one of the most famous faces giving way to counter cultures and pluralism in the Indian society. “Old people can provide us with their wisdom and traditions. But the ultimate execution, struggle and activism has to be done by the youth of the country,” says Patel.

The journey of Patel’s activism could be traced far back in 2013-14 when his sister, who was among the district level toppers, was given a meager scholarship which did not do justice to her academic performance. However, with an altogether different political leaning in his family, his struggle to provide reservation to the Patel community is all the more intriguing. On being asked about it, the jovial activist chuckles, “If everybody is doing something wrong in the family, it’s my duty to rectify it.”

But it’s not just activism that Patel yearns for. Patel has scored on cricket field as well. He has been on and off the field and has played at a district level under-19 category. “I played for my district, for my state and still people call me anti-national,” laughs the activist.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been in the news since 2015 and so is the young leader that initiated it. Patidars represent 12.3 per cent population of Gujarat, approximately 7.7 million of the total 62.7 million.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35 under 35

Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

35 under 35

This Entrepreneur is Accessorizing the Millennial

35 under 35

This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture