Karthik Naralsetty is one Truly Responsible Entrepreneur

He realized that he can contribute by developing a blood donation system and Socialblood came into the forefront
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Being a technology geek, blood was not his first love. The Rutger University dropout, Naralasetty started Socialblood, a social media application that connects patients with compatible blood donors through a Facebook chat group. "After reading about the Thalassamic patients' strive for blood, I felt responsible as an entrepreneur," states the social-preneur. Initially, started as a side project, now Socialblood is where his heart lies.

Though started as a nonprofit organization, today, Socialblood runs its revenue model through several projects and partnership. "I take care of the international partnership from the US because unlike India, blood is a major concern here," quips the entrepreneur. His journey started from Bengaluru where he started reaching out to the major hospitals and blood banks. He realized that he can contribute by developing a blood donation system and Socialblood came into the forefront. "We help the patients by listing information about donors and their blood types in our facebook page," adds Naralasetty. Speaking about it further, Naralasetty explains peer to peer blood donation has now become easy especially for the South East Asian countries. "All Developing countries have similar problem in finding blood. There we are bridging the gap through our platform," explains he. They initially received a CSR platform from Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm in 2011. Today, with 300,000 International donors in the platform, Naralasetty has raised a sum of Rs 17 lakh from Rajan Anandan, head of Google India, Ramesh Kumar Shah and Ravi Gururaj (of Harvard Business School Alumni Angels) and Karthik Reddy (Co-founder of Blume Ventures).

