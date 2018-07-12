Anindita Ganguly
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
Decoding The Global Wings
Gone are the days when global expansion was possible for only the likes of Tatas and Ambanis
Looking For Product Innovation Techniques? This Entrepreneur's Story Would Help You
In a country where speaking the language of the birds and the bees is forbidden, this entrepreneur forays into lovemaking furniture space and fights the taboo till he succeeds.
Taking Independent Career Decision? This Entrepreneur's Journey Will Help You
Despite being a scion of Embassy Group, junior Virwani did not hesitate before taking an independent decision of bringing Wework in India
This Entrepreneur Kept Unwinding Strategies Unless He Nailed His First Customer
Acquiring your competitor on the grounds of technological innovation is a brave step towards growth. This untrodden road was taken by Get My Parking's Rasik Pansare post several challenges to nail his first major project.
How This Entrepreneur reshaped Our Sleep
When delivery became a challenge, this entrepreneur looked inside the box for solution!
How These Entrepreneurs Are Changing The Hiring Convention
As disability doesn't define and confine talent, it's time to move ahead of conventional hiring and create equal opportunities for the stigmatized section of the society.