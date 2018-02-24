35 under 35

Nothing Holds Back this Author and Activist from Voicing Her Concern

Kaur came into limelight when she was trolled for saying "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him"
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nothing Holds Back this Author and Activist from Voicing Her Concern
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the age of digital trolling, the one who survives runs the show. Kaur has been there, done that and now, in her words, "It doesn't bother me anymore." Kaur came into limelight when she was trolled for saying "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him." From abusive language to rape threats, there was nothing left for her to take. "I was not prepared to take the abusive behavior of the internet trolls. But after a point, I couldn't care less," says Kaur.

She has been born and brought up in a family with an army background and that is what has made her strong enough to cope up with any situation. "I have always been a very outspoken person," says the author of Small Acts of Freedom, a memoir based on the three generations in her family. Although an injury might have caused her to withdraw her tennis dreams, but Kaur is still a fitness enthusiast. A daily run is all that she needs to get back on track. But her passion lies in writing. While talking about it, Kaur says, "Never has literature been devoid of the culture of the place and its politics. It's vital to know about both these aspects to be a good writer."

On being asked about her mother's reaction to her achievements, Kaur says, "Some things are more than a trophy, a newspaper clipping or an interview."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35 under 35

Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

35 under 35

This Entrepreneur is Accessorizing the Millennial

35 under 35

This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture