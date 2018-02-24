Nothing Holds Back this Author and Activist from Voicing Her Concern

Kaur came into limelight when she was trolled for saying "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him"

In the age of digital trolling, the one who survives runs the show. Kaur has been there, done that and now, in her words, "It doesn't bother me anymore." Kaur came into limelight when she was trolled for saying "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him." From abusive language to rape threats, there was nothing left for her to take. "I was not prepared to take the abusive behavior of the internet trolls. But after a point, I couldn't care less," says Kaur.

She has been born and brought up in a family with an army background and that is what has made her strong enough to cope up with any situation. "I have always been a very outspoken person," says the author of Small Acts of Freedom, a memoir based on the three generations in her family. Although an injury might have caused her to withdraw her tennis dreams, but Kaur is still a fitness enthusiast. A daily run is all that she needs to get back on track. But her passion lies in writing. While talking about it, Kaur says, "Never has literature been devoid of the culture of the place and its politics. It's vital to know about both these aspects to be a good writer."

On being asked about her mother's reaction to her achievements, Kaur says, "Some things are more than a trophy, a newspaper clipping or an interview."