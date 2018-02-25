35 under 35

Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy

Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
In India, when education is still distantly achievable for the mass, accessing technology was out of their radar. However, bridging the gap and utilizing technology for the masses, Munjal, Saini and Singh formed Unacademya digital education platform in January 2016. Today, with over 2 million registered users and being the top 100 channels in YouTube India, it has over 1million subscribers! “It was our dream to be able to create an impact. It is a reality today,” comments Munjal.

Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma. They plan to deploy the funds towards product technology, research and development, and hiring. Apart from work, Munjal enjoys discussing new ideas over coffee and catching up with friends and family

