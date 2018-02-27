Four Tips on How to Get Hired

Applicants who are natural in their answers, authentic and passion shines through during the interview are ones that stand out

Even though the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the unemployment rate will continue to decline from 4.3% in 2017 and 4.2% in 2018, finding the right job or a job can still feel quite challenging. On the other side of that coin, hiring the right person can be equally perplexing. At Belkin, we receive an average of 72 applications a day. Our highest number received in one day was over 580 applications! Sometimes it may seem impossible to stand out, but there are tips I can offer even when it feels the perfect job is not in sight.

Stand out.

A promising candidate must show they are adaptable, flexible, collaborative, work cross-functionally and have the ability to be influential beyond their department and communicate with people clearly and effectively outside of the department you are applying for. The ability to operate on a high functioning feedback loop is a strong trait as well.

Clinch your interview.

A culture fit is the hardest thing to find. Skillset can be taught, culture fit cannot be. We appreciate people who do homework on the company and when people connect things that we are doing with how it’s relevant to them and why they would be a good fit for us. We are impressed by people who dig deeper and find something that resonates with them. It’s always effective to do your homework. Applicants who are natural in their answers, authentic and passion shines through during the interview are ones that stand out.

Tap into your network.

We get a lot of internal referrals for recruiting and our referral program is very successful. It means our people are invested in referring qualified candidates. It also means our people are happy here. Networking is key to finding the right job, let your network know you are looking for a job. You never know where one conversation will take you – every interaction is an opportunity when you are looking for a job.

Consider boomeranging.

We have an incredible number of boomerangs at Belkin. Boomerang employees, also known as comeback kids, are employees that leave an organization, without burning bridges, only to make a triumphant return back to that same former employer later. A CareerBuilder survey of 888 hiring and HR managers found that 39 percent planned to hire former employees in 2018.Currently, 12 percent of the global Belkin population are boomerangs.