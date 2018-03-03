35Under35

What Now for Manushi Chillar After Winning Miss World 2017

An aspiring gynecologist and cardiac surgeon Manushi Chillar was crowned as Miss World in 2017
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hailing from a family of doctors and scientists, an aspiring gynecologist and cardiac surgeon Manushi Chillar was crowned as Miss World in 2017. "I was always focused on my studies and wanted to be a doctor, but like every girl, I would also dream of participating in a beauty pageant at least once in life," she says. It was Chillar's parents who inspired her to try her luck at the auditions in Chandigarh.

The beauty queen believes that being brought up in Delhi, has given her the confidence and power to fight all odds and win the competition. "I am blessed to have got this opportunity, and I want to give my best. I have decided to take a year's break from my medical studies and my college is very supportive," says Chillar.

These days, Chillar is even seen showing her full support and involvement in spreading awareness about menstrual and feminine hygiene through her pet project 'Shakti'. She has been emphasizing on the need for educating the rural mass on the issue and has been a passionate advocate on why it is important for a woman to use a sanitary napkin.

