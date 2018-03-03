35Under35

Meet the 'Chat'ing Heroes of India

ShareChat is a first of its kind vernacular social network, focused completely on India
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While studying in IIT Kanpur, Ahsan, Singh and Sachdeva started building their product back in 2012. Post graduating, around 2014, they raised their first round of funding from India quotient “Initially, we did few pilot projects and eventually launched a debate app Opinio which had about 32,000 users but stopped it midway as we were unable to engage more audience,” states Ahsan.

Next, the team tried intruding the fan clubs of Bollywood’s most debatable superstars - Shah Rukh and Salman Khan. “They are always hot topic of discussion. Eventually, it brought traffic for Opinio,” claims Ahsan. Post several trial and errors, they realized the urgency for Indian language platforms where content could be browsed. That is how ShareChat happened in October 2015. Today, it has over 22 million downloads, 1.7 million shares on Google Play and a user base is growing at around 30 per cent month-on-month. ShareChat is a first of its kind vernacular social network, focused completely on India.

