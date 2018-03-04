35Under35

Jinder Mahal on How He battled His Way to the WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal's is a story of firm grit and unfettered determination
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jinder Mahal on How He battled His Way to the WWE Championship
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, aka, Jinder Mahal, is the very definition of a self-made man, having battled his way to the WWE Championship. Mahal has been a fan of wrestling from a very young age. His first memory of the business is of a threeyear-old boy sitting in front of a TV set with his grandfather. And 23 years later, Mahal arrived on WWE TV for the first time. His initial short run in WWE was interesting, to say the least.

He started off portraying an Indian aristocrat in a similar vein to Tiger Ali Singh, attempting to bully The Great Khali (for reasons). After this story fizzled out and Mahal found himself doing a whole lot of nothing, he became a part of 3MB, which at the time seemed like the strangest group possible. He may have crossed a few lines and over stepped on a few necks to succeed, but if there’s anything to take away from Jinder Mahal, it’s that none are more deserving of glory than those who refuse to be hindered — even if it means getting there by any means necessary.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

Meet This Wholesome Snacker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

35Under35

Know What Led These Two Fashionistas Make it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

35Under35

Acing the 'Sassy' Cult Got Prajakta Koli Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List