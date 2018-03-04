Jinder Mahal on How He battled His Way to the WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal's is a story of firm grit and unfettered determination

March 4, 2018

Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, aka, Jinder Mahal, is the very definition of a self-made man, having battled his way to the WWE Championship. Mahal has been a fan of wrestling from a very young age. His first memory of the business is of a threeyear-old boy sitting in front of a TV set with his grandfather. And 23 years later, Mahal arrived on WWE TV for the first time. His initial short run in WWE was interesting, to say the least.

He started off portraying an Indian aristocrat in a similar vein to Tiger Ali Singh, attempting to bully The Great Khali (for reasons). After this story fizzled out and Mahal found himself doing a whole lot of nothing, he became a part of 3MB, which at the time seemed like the strangest group possible. He may have crossed a few lines and over stepped on a few necks to succeed, but if there’s anything to take away from Jinder Mahal, it’s that none are more deserving of glory than those who refuse to be hindered — even if it means getting there by any means necessary.