Stanza Living is Giving Students a Place to Crash

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While Dutta was based in London and working at Oaktree Capital, he got an opportunity to closely observe and evaluate the international student housing space, particularly in Western markets. This led to the idea of Stanza Living, which aims to organize and standardize this space through technology-enabled and high-quality offerings, curated specially for students and their parents visiting them. “At present, we are running at full capacity with 100 beds. We plan to scale this up to 5,000 in capacity over the next 18 – 24 months,” states Dutta.

Stanza has received US $2 million as funding from Matrix Partners India and Accel India. It has devised a two-pronged approach to growth; firstly, by expanding to all major educational hubs; secondly, from transforming from a pure-play operator to a “franchise-based” student housing brand.

