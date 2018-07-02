Want to Find the Best Remote Talent This Year? Here Are the 5 Best Job Sites to Try.

The best sites screen not only applicants but employers as well to ensure a good match.

Remote work is booming, with no end in sight. And this is happening not only among those just entering the workforce, or people looking for a side hustle in addition to their full-time office job.

In fact, the 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce report suggested that 3.9 million United States employees, or 2.9 percent of the entire United States workforce, work from home at least half the time. Adding to that, the report claimed that the typical telecommuter is 46 years of age or older, has at least a bachelor’s degree and even earns a higher median salary than employees that work in an office.

You may agree with a Harvard Business Review study that said remote employees are more productive than their in-office counterparts. As a business owner, you also likely save money by allowing people to telework. And, chances are, you experience a lower turnover rate when employee satisfaction increases because of their opportunity to work from home.

You also probably know that you have access to talent worldwide by hiring people that don’t have to physically come into your business’s office space every day.

What you may not know, however,is where to find the best talent, globally or locally, when it comes to remote employees. That’s the reason for the list below of some of the best remote job sites I've found. On these sites, you can post job openings to attract the best talent in your industry with which to build your remote team and increase your company’s overall success.

RemoteJobs.com knows a thing or two about remote hiring, seeing as it’s a remote company itself. To connect to your ideal candidate, you can find here, for one low price, 30 days' worth of job listings, regardless of the type of job opening you have available. By putting up listings for anything from internships to full-time positions, you can access and receive inquiries from only highly qualified applicants.

In addition, you receive a 20 percent discount for multiple listings, saving your company more money, even during the hiring process. To top it off, this remote job site guarantees job campaign satisfaction. If at any time you're unhappy with your results, RemoteJobs.com will either offer a full refund or re-list your job posting for free, no questions asked.

2. Remote Work Hub

Remote Work Hub is an online platform that strives to put itself ahead of every other remote job board there is. Because the site screens all job postings to ensure they are long-term or permanent positions, it ensures that potential employees can trust the validity of the job they apply for.

Employers can post an unlimited number of jobs for free and reach thousands of remote job seekers from across the globe. They can also add a company profile in Remote Job Hub’s Employee Directory, complete with social media links, as well as descriptions of previous and current job openings. Enjoy a custom Twitter announcement every time you post a new job opening and receive access to candidate profiles, starting this year.

3. FlexJobs

FlexJobs focuses on vetting employers that have non-traditional and flexible work hours. All you as one of those employers has to do to get accepted and post a job opening is request an invite so the team behind FlexJobs can make sure you are the type of company remote employees are looking for.

By gaining access to unlimited job postings and candidate-sourcing ability as part of FlexJobs’ free services, you are bound to find the exact kind of talent you're looking for. You can even brand your company for instant recognition among those looking for remote jobs. And if you are looking for more advanced recruiting services, FlexJobs has you covered: Premier Placement job postings, customized marketing packages and employer-featured blog posts are just some of the services available to help you find the most elite remote talent available.

4. Linkedin Job Board

You may not realize it, but Linkedin has now made it easier than ever to help employers find remote workers. Candidates are now able to search "worldwide" instead of being limited to one location. And by optimizing your job posting using keywords such as “remote,” you are sure to find those looking to telework who want to be a part of a remote team.

With LinkedIn you can either guide interested candidates directly to your website to apply, or collect applications right in the LinkedIn system using the Easy Apply feature. It takes two seconds for candidates to apply using Easy Apply, which helps guarantee that candidates won’t get lost in transit to your website and helps you stand out by making things easy from the start.

Remote.co is a company dedicated to helping you find the right applicants for your remote positions. More than that, it seeks to be a resource for those looking to work remotely, companies building remote teams and everyone in between, in the telecommuting business.

You may be happy to learn that anyone viewing your job posting is interested in working remotely because those are the only openings posted here. You can post a job listing for 30 days and even receive a discount for multiple postings. Plus, acceptance of your post signals that in the site's opinion, you are a highly qualified company with the potential to find highly qualified remote employees.

Overall, finding your next remote team member doesn’t have to be difficult. You can easily use these remote job sites to find the best talent for your team and specific job opening.

So, take the time to craft a solid company image, reach out to those looking to work from home on every job posting you list and always vet a potential candidate to make sure he or she is the one for you.

Most importantly, use remote job sites that commit to helping companies like yours find remote employees who can aid you in becoming more successful, even as your remote team grows.