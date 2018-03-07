Customer Service

How Bad can Bad Customer Service Hurt Your Start-up

A good customer service may not be the only reason why your business will succeed but a bad customer service will make sure your business fails.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Bad can Bad Customer Service Hurt Your Start-up
Image credit: shutterstock
Guest Writer
Co-Founder, Babygogo
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Building my startup for the last 2 years, I had completely lost track of my health. My weight grew from 75kg to 87 kg in 2 years. Also I started to have a belly. 

I started to go gym let’s say naming it “X”. The infrastructure of the gym was very stylish and one of the best in business. I had been assigned a trainer “A”. For the first few days “A” showed me how to use the equipment. 3rd day onwards, he started pitching me to take personal training from him. The monthly membership of gym was INR 2600/month. The charges of personal training were INR 8000/month extra. 

I ignored the trainer’s pressure towards personal training. Gradually due to lack of interest shown by the trainer in guiding me how to use the equipment and his apathy towards how bad I was doing in the gym started annoying me. I even told the owner about the issue. The next day trainer told me that nothing will change by complaining about him. I was anxiously waiting for 1 month to get over at the gym as I had paid monthly fees in advance.

Starting next month, I joined another gym “B” which was costlier than my previous gym (INR 2700/month fees). As I entered the gym for the first time, the equipment seemed old and shabby. As I ran on treadmill which creaked, I cursed myself why I joined the new gym and left the old one. Since I had paid in advance, I had to complete 1 month in the gym. The dumbbells had cracks and the cycles paddles were difficult to push. The only ray of hope was the trainer in the gym. “Krishna” the trainer taught well about each exercise. He never pitched for personal training which cost INR 10,000/month in this gym.

Though not always available for each exercise, the trainer whenever asked would guide properly. Not only for me, for every member of the gym, the trainer was available for guidance, correcting the posture during exercise and showing interest to help people to improve themselves. I was floored that the other 3 trainers in the gym displayed the same culture. 

Customer Service Should be at the Forefront of Every Business

A big learning for all businesses is that the customer service should always be your top priority. A good customer service may not be the only reason why your business will succeed but a bad customer service will make sure your business fails. For most software as a service (SaaS) products, no matter how good your UI / UX is, or how many features you have, if you are not able to solve the core problem of your customer, an average product with better understanding of customer will win over you.

I have observed many start -ups today shy away from customer service and give reason that it hinders scale. We forget that at Amazon you will always have customer care executive calling you back to resolve your problem. And it gets better as Amazon scales. Uber app always refunds your entire amount no questions asked if you get charged wrongly for your Uber trip.

While scaling your business, we cannot choose to lower the customer service experience.The best word of mouth is when your customers vouch how your company went out of the way to solve their problems.

Your team facing the customer whether on call or in person are the most prominent representation of your business. If even one of them follows a bad culture, it will seep into entire team. On other hand people who lead in your team by great culture should be appreciated most, so other team members can follow their lead.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Service

Does Your Startup Need a Competitive Advantage? Here Are 4 Things That Every Consumer Craves

Customer Service

This Simple Shift in Focus Will Help You Attract (and Keep) More Customers

Customer Service

4 Steps to Simplify Customer Connections in the era of Globalization