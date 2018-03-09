My Queue

Social Impact

Consumers Will See Right Through You If Your Social Impact Message Isn't Authentic

Jessica Abo sits down with entrepreneur Danielle Finck to discuss why she created a PR firm that only takes clients who are making the world a better place.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Danielle Finck believes public relations can elevate pioneers who are driving positive change. That's why her entire PR firm, Elle Communications, focuses on companies who care about their mission just as much as they care about their margin. Through their offices in Los Angeles and New York, Elle supports non-profits, social enterprises, CSR teams, ethical brands, political activists and changemakers. Finck sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo to discuss what it takes to create a successful business and how important it is to support brands with a social mission.

