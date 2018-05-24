Here Are the Things People Hate the Most About Your Email Signature

Survey says: It might be time to lose your inspirational quote.

May 24, 2018 2 min read

Email signatures can be, well, really annoying. We know this because we partnered with the research firm Ipsos, which surveyed 1,006 U.S. adults about what they like and dislike in email signatures.

The answer: You might be doing something wrong.

Email signatures have become the homegrown marketing tool du jour -- and with good reason. Anyone who’s reading your email signature is likely already engaging in a conversation with you, so (hopefully) they’re already invested in what you have to say. Dropping in a link to your latest project or newsletter can drive traffic and engagement. Even linking to your social media accounts can boost time spent with your own personal brand and message. (Quick tip: Color and head shots attract the most visual attention from the human eye, according to a study by Sigstr, a business that specializes in email-signature marketing.)

But think about your own experience: Haven’t you rolled your eyes today at an overzealous email signature? Maybe a contact offered up their conference schedule for the next few weeks, begging anyone in target cities to grab a coffee. Maybe they’re pushing three of their new podcasts on you. Or maybe their inclusion of a fax number leaves you scratching your head for the rest of the day. Because really, how many faxes could they possibly be expecting?

See the results of Ipsos' survey below. Some results may be obvious. (Most people think your professional title is fine.) Others may be surprising. (Like, uh, why do 13 percent of people still object to your professional title?) Either way, you’ve been warned....