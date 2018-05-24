My Queue

Here Are the Things People Hate the Most About Your Email Signature

Survey says: It might be time to lose your inspirational quote.
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Email signatures can be, well, really annoying. We know this because we partnered with the research firm Ipsos, which surveyed 1,006 U.S. adults about what they like and dislike in email signatures.

The answer: You might be doing something wrong.

Email signatures have become the homegrown marketing tool du jour -- and with good reason. Anyone who’s reading your email signature is likely already engaging in a conversation with you, so (hopefully) they’re already invested in what you have to say. Dropping in a link to your latest project or newsletter can drive traffic and engagement. Even linking to your social media accounts can boost time spent with your own personal brand and message. (Quick tip: Color and head shots attract the most visual attention from the human eye, according to a study by Sigstr, a business that specializes in email-signature marketing.)

But think about your own experience: Haven’t you rolled your eyes today at an overzealous email signature? Maybe a contact offered up their conference schedule for the next few weeks, begging anyone in target cities to grab a coffee. Maybe they’re pushing three of their new podcasts on you. Or maybe their inclusion of a fax number leaves you scratching your head for the rest of the day. Because really, how many faxes could they possibly be expecting?

See the results of Ipsos' survey below. Some results may be obvious. (Most people think your professional title is fine.) Others may be surprising. (Like, uh, why do 13 percent of people still object to your professional title?) Either way, you’ve been warned....

 

Feature

Amount of people it annoys

Personal address

52%

Awards you've won

50%

Home phone number

49%

Facebook link

42%

Instagram handle

39%

Head shot

38%

Twitter handle

35%

Personal website link

35%

Cellphone number

33%

Higher-education degrees

33%

Blog link

29%

Inspirational quote or mantra

28%

LinkedIn link

26%

Work phone number

19%

Office address

18%

Email address

17%

Fax number

15%

Professional website link

15%

Professional title

13%

Company name

12%

Other image

23%

