Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Has Just Revealed His Second Act

The co-founder of the ride-hailing company revealed his new job on Twitter.

March 21, 2018 2 min read

Well, that didn’t take long. It looks like Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick just lined up a new job.

At the beginning of March, after more than eight months since he stepped down as CEO of Uber, Kalanick shared that he was launching a new project, a fund called 10100. In the announcement on Twitter, he shared that the venture would be “home to my passions, investments ideas and big bets.”

Both nonprofit and for-profit investments would fall under the new fund’s umbrella, and Kalanick wrote that “the overarching theme will be about large-scale job creation with investments in real estate, ecommerce and emerging innovation in China and India.” Additionally, the fund’s nonprofit work was going to be geared toward “education and the future of cities.”

Kalanick on Tuesday shared that 10100 made its first big investment, a controlling stake in City Storage Systems, a startup that redevelops real estate assets.

One of the company’s holdings is a platform called CloudKitchens, which allows food businesses to set up a base of operations where they deliver to customers, without sit-down service. CloudKitchens, as it turns out, is a partner of UberEats, which Kalanick’s successor, Dara Khosrowshahi, noted in his congratulatory tweet.

So will Travis 2.0 -- or perhaps 3.0? -- be at the helm of City Storage Systems? Whether he will apply the lessons learned from his time at Uber remains to be seen. But Kalanick’s trajectory since leaving the company is an interesting example in how to create new opportunities. Pursue your passions, do your research and something could very well materialize.