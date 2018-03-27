Join us for this free webinar and learn about the most significant tech trends that will be impacting businesses over the next few years.

March 27, 2018 2 min read

The one thing that stays the same in business is…nothing stays the same. New hardware, software, services and other technologies are coming at a breakneck pace and all of these changes will have a significant impact on commerce, the global economy and individual businesses within the next few years.

As a leader and executive, what changes will have the most impact on your business and how can you best prepare to meet—and take advantage of—these challenges now?

This 60-minute webinar called “The Future of Business: Where Will We Be by 2020?”, presented by Sprint Business and Entrepreneur was a lively and fast-paced discussion about the technologies of today and tomorrow, and how they might revolutionize the way we live, play and do business.

Our panelists included Sprint Business’s Ivo Rook, senior vice president, Internet of Things. Most recently under Rook’s leadership, the company launched Sprint IoT Factory, the digital store and factory where businesses can find secure, connected solutions or have them custom made. The second panelist was Tom Andriola, chief information officer at the University of California System.

Gene Marks, president of sales and marketing consulting firm The Marks Group, served as moderator.

The conversation covered the most significant trends and technologies that will be impacting businesses over the next few years, including:

Internet of Things

Security and privacy

Drones and autonomous vehicles

Artificial Intelligence and software bots

Self service automation

Mobile apps for communications, collaboration and reporting

Robotics in manufacturing and service

Attendees learned where technology is advancing to ensure that you are making the right business investment decisions in the years ahead.