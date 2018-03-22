India and Nepal to Join Hands to Promote Entrepreneurship

Embassy of India in Kathmandu and Clock b Business Innovations to organize the International Entrepreneurship Conclave - Connect-IN

The boom of entrepreneurship has seen innovations come our way that has improved lives for all. But, entrepreneurship has also led to discussions and partnerships between countries who are working together for progress. With innovation, countries are looking at solving problems together. India, has been at the forefront with several partnerships with countries like Israel, US, Japan, Canada etc., who have also been promoting innovation for growth.

Closer home, Nepal too has been building its own entrepreneurial ecosystem. In an endeavour to strengthen ties between India and Nepal’s entrepreneurial ecosystems, The International Entrepreneurship Conclave - ConnectIN is being organized by Embassy of India in association with Clock b Business Innovations.

Ideal Platform for Innovation

The event which will be held in Kathmandu on March 24, 2018, will see a confluence of the brightest minds of India and Nepal coming together to promote entrepreneurship.

“This event will serve as an ideal platform for connecting the young entrepreneurial minds of India and Nepal and will be the first-of-its-kind platform created for the entrepreneurs of both countries to come together and exchange innovative ideas. It will extend the already strong ties between the people of both countries into the areas of entrepreneurial business and knowledge partnerships,” said Kapidhwaja Singh, Second Secretary Commerce, Embassy of India in Kathmandu. Singh added that the platform would offer opportunities for investors from both countries to invest in promising business ideas at an early stage.

Learn, Pitch and Connect

The event has been aptly designed for entrepreneurs to LEARN from the Indian and Nepali business heros, CONNECT with peers from both the countries and PITCH their ideas to potential investors.

Divided into three segments, the event aims to bring about a holistic viewpoint on entrepreneurship. The inaugural session that will be televised live on TV, will feature keynote addresses by distinguished CEOs and Business Founders from India and Nepal to an audience that would, primarily, include young entrepreneurs from Nepal and India.

The second segment would have young CEOs from both countries sharing their start-up journey with the aspiring entrepreneurs.

The final segment is an Investment Pitch show in which shortlisted Start-Ups would pitch their business idea and seek investments to a jury that comprises Venture Capital, Private Equity, Start-Up Incubators and Consultant firms from both countries.

An Elite List of Speakers

The event has been receiving immense interests from entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, consultants and start-up ecosystem players from both Nepal and India. With Honorable Finance Minister of Nepal, H.E. Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada as the Chief Guest, his presence would further bolster the entrepreneurial spirits of the conclave.

Moreover, seven CEOs/Investors from India and eight from Nepal will be addressing an audience of young entrepreneurs from both countries. The distinguished list includes Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms, Ashutosh Tyagi, Executive Vice President and Partner, Tata Capital Private Equity, Navin Surya, Chairman, Payments Council of India (PCI), Ritu Marya, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Media, Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and MD of FAB BAG, Avelo Roy, MD of Kolkata Ventures and Yatin K Thakur, Co-founder of StartUp India & Coworkin.

Joining the dignitaries from India on stage will be accomplished businessmen from Nepal. The speakers are Siddhant Raj Pandey, Chairman and CEO of Business Oxygen, Narottam Aryal, Executive Director, King’s College, Sushil Pokharel, CEO of Sushmit Group, Biswas Dhakal, President of F1Soft, FinTech, Subash Ghimire, Editor of Republica, Semanta Dahal, Advocate and Partner of Abhinawa Law Chambers, Sixit Bhatta, Co-founder/ CEO of Tootle, and Amit Agrawal, CEO of Janaki Technology.

Behind The Scenes

Through seven entrepreneurial meet-ups, a 7-day city tour, 10 college level activities, 4 days of mentorships and workshops and massive social media campaigns, Embassy of India and Clock b managed to reach out to more than 500,000 entrepreneurial minds of Nepal. In all, more than 600 entrepreneurs registered for the event out of which 300 have been screened for attending the conclave. More than 30 start-ups showed interest in pitching for investment at the, 19 were screened for auditions and five start-ups have been shortlisted for pitching at the finale’. These firms are Metro Tarkari, Furniture Hub, Kullabs, My Earth Eco Bags and Fohor bata Mofor.