shepreneurs

This Lady is Balancing Entrepreneurship With Purpose

Deepanjali Dalmia aims to grow her business organically launching baby diapers soon
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Lady is Balancing Entrepreneurship With Purpose
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

About 80 per cent of Indian women till date do not use sanitary napkins. Interestingly, the rest are somewhat unaware of the carcinogenic products used in those,” mentions Dalmia. She further states that she identified the gap in this market during her research before launching the product.

“Back in New York with Ernst & Young, I had a perfect life but who wants perfection over impact?” states Dalmia. Apparently, Indian women hardly have a choice when it comes to menstrual hygiene. And Dalmia addressed this issue by launching her biodegradable organic napkins in late 2017. “These pads are made from bamboo fibre and corn that makes them harmless and biodegradable,” she says. It took her two years to produce the first product, as finding an organic land for the bio-pulps was her biggest challenge. “This compelled me to manufacture my products in China while the bio-degradable packets are made in Finland,” says Dalmia.

The pads are tested by NABL before being packed. Moreover, she preferred to keep it affordable for the masses. “Though manufacturing is costly, but stressing on bulk over cost would give me my break even soon.” Being a bootstrapped model, she aims to grow her business organically launching her baby diapers soon.

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Dessert Diva Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Fashion Hostess Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019