How This Fashion E-retail Labelled Its Success Story

The Label Life team is setting a new path for aspiring women entrepreneurs who want to join the e-commerce industry.

March 24, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Do you remember the popular song by Beyonce, ‘Who run the world? Girls’. The anthem fits at all levels in the current situation of the business monarchs. The business world is ruled by some of the most powerful women leaders like Sheryl Sandberg, Indra Nooyi , Virginia Rometty and Nita Ambani.

Joining the lengthening list are the leading ladies behind the leading internet-first lifestyle brand, The Label Life. The team is setting a new path for aspiring women entrepreneurs who want to join the e-commerce industry.

Founded in 2013 by Preeta Sukhtankar, the online brand retails clothes, accessories and home décor styled by Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. It also releases capsule collections through the month, ensuring that it stays ahead of trends and constantly stays engaged with its customers.

Entrepreneur India caught up with Yashika Punjabee, Co-founder & Creative Director , Melissa D'sa, Customer Service Manager and Sonam Shah, Lead - Buying & Merchandising, The Label Life to know what it takes to build a successful e-commerce brand.

The Making of a Successful Brand:

Building a successful e-commerce brand is a daunting challenge. Telling about her journey, Punjabee said that through their brand, they’ve been trying to achieve a very different e-commerce experience for the country.

“There isn’t just the one thing that make our online store successful but a combination, ranging from desirable lifestyle oriented collections to a fresh user interface leading to a clean navigation, and a streamlined consumer journey designed for acquisition and retention,” she said.

For Shah, the presentation and attention to little details is what makes the brand stand apart from the crowd.

“Our love for styling and our clean creative visualization thereby helps us create a niche. Unlike the offline businesses, customers can’t touch and feel our products hence we need to ensure people of our content and the way we present our products is attractive and in line with the trends,” said Shah.

Stepping Into The World Of E-Commerce

Coming from a traditional advertising background, Punjabee finds e-commerce very gratifying.

“Being able to track consumer behaviour, geo-target campaigns and retail without the tactical touch points is a beautiful challenge. Most importantly, campaign’s success can be measured in mere hours. Hallelujah,” said Punjabee when asked about her inspiration behind The Label Life.

Being from the service industry, D’sa made the most sense to be a part of the retail industry as it is all about understanding the customer and their needs, which is something she enjoys.

“ E-commerce is a fast-paced, dynamic future of the old retail industry, so there was no way I could stay away. The thrill of converting a buyer who can’t see and feel the product, to trust the brand and buy the product is unparalleled,” she said.

For women thinking about starting an e-commerce business, Punjabee advises to make sure to deliver an exceptional product to customers.

“At the end of the day, that is what your customer is buying into,” she added.