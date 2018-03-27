shepreneurs

Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India

By end of FY2018, Nykaa will have 17 offline stores and by next year, it is planning to set up 50 more stores
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A few years ago, buying makeup and other beauty products was a great hassle! The branded stores were very few and mostly located in the tier I city malls. So if you ever managed to find the right lipstick shade or the highlighter at your local beauty store, you would keep on wondering whether it was an original piece or dupe.

The case was no different for Amazon or Flipkart. And this is the problem which Nayar was looking to solve. Prior to incorporating Nykaa in 2012, Nayar was at Kotak Mahindra Capital as the Managing Director. She says, “I was itching to be an entrepreneur. As a part of my job, I met several entrepreneurs, their stories and conviction was truly inspiring. As I thought of ideas, I wanted to be a multi-brand retailer for beauty, a little on the lines of Sephora.” The company is customer centric that means they do not push brands that provide them higher margin. “Also, we want to sell only genuine products, so unlike others we have our own warehouse,” the former investment banker adds.

Today, Nykaa hosts more than 850 brands, which includes international brands like MAC, Bobbi Brown, Huda Beauty, Dear Packer, Wet N Wild, Estee Lauder and The Balm. The company employs more than 500 people and on an average, it dispatches two million products a month.

She further says, “The company is EBIDTA positive now and by March, we will be profit positive.” Nykaa has also launched its in-house beauty and personal care brand. Additionally, it is now chasing omni channel presence. By end of FY2018, Nykaa will have 17 offline stores and by next year, it is planning to set up 50 more stores.

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Dessert Diva Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Fashion Hostess Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019