Bridging the Gap between Indian and Nepali Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

International Entrepreneurship Conclave, Connect [IN] organized by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Clock b Business Innovations was a step in the right direction

March 27, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs are always looking at ways to expand their businesses and events circled around entrepreneurship help them meet the right people for greater opportunities and partnership. Centred around helping Indian and Nepali entrepreneurs build the right connects across borders, the recently concluded International Entrepreneurship Conclave, Connect [IN] organized by Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Clock b Business Innovations was a step in the right direction.

The one of a kind ‘International Entrepreneurship Conclave’ was the finale of an assortment of flagship events that preceded the main event. Organized with the aim of providing a platform to connect the young entrepreneurial minds of Nepal and India, Connect [IN] brought together young entrepreneurs, start up ideas, investors and venture capitalists under the same roof, fostering the dynamic and passionate business environment to take exceptional ideas forward.

India and Nepal Look at Entrepreneurship, Together

With this event, the two neighbouring countries can join hands and work on boosting their entrepreneurial ecosystems. In a positive step in the same direction, the CEOs and investors attending the conclave got to discuss their ideas of partnership with the Rt Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri KP Sharma Oli and the Commerce Minister of Nepal Shri Maitrika Prasad Yadav. These business leaders shared their ideas on connecting the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Nepal and India.

Successful Entrepreneurs Shared the Stage and Their Journeys

The room full of young and passionate entrepreneurs were excited to meet the great line-up of speakers. The dignitaries on stage were leaders of the Indian and Nepali start-up ecosystem along with bureaucrats from the government.

The Chief Guest of the event, H.E Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Minister of Finance, Government of Nepal was hopeful about acceleration events like these could bring to the entrepreneurship in Nepal. Meanwhile, H.E. Manjeev Singh Puri, Indian Ambassador to Nepal emphasized on the young entrepreneurs’ energy in the hall and spoke about how the Embassy of India intends to work in connecting the bridge between entrepreneurship ecosystems.

Speaking as the first Chief Mentor of the conclave Navin Surya, Chairman of Payments Council of India, definitely alarmed the innovation factor in the audience with his presentation on creating a billion dollar enterprise, his main lesson to the audience being to make sure to see where their enterprise would stand a decade from here. With all the different technological innovation taking place across the world it becomes important to see where we could make our forte. The second Chief Mentor of the conclave, Ritu Marya, editor-in-chief, Entrepreneur India talked about unlocking business opportunities and how that potential could be tapped by franchising any business model.

The Keynote speakers for the conclave were Ritesh Agarwal from OYO Rooms, Siddhant Raj Pandey, from BO2, and Ashutosh Tyagi from Tata Capital Private Equity. The session was empowering, intellectual and inspiring with stories of their start up, their rise and fall, and tips to go forward.

Partnerships and More

The event also saw fruitful partnerships take place between Indian and Nepali entrepreneurs. Lakshay Nanda, Founder and CEO of Livesmart Solutions of India partnered with Pradip Khadka, Co-Founder and Director of Homeyug Pvt. Ltd., for a long term strategic relationship.

With dynamic entrepreneurs from both countries coming together, the event served as a hotpot for the ideas to meet potential investors. This event also served as an innovative forum which can be an example to scale up the start-up and entrepreneurial ecosystem and also to help bridge the gap for entrepreneurs to take their business across borders.