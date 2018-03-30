This 36-Year-Old Accountant Just Made His NHL Debut, and It Shows Why You Should Always Keep Your Skills Sharp

/

Be ready for opportunity.

March 30, 2018 2 min read

You never know when opportunity will strike, so you should always be prepared. A prime example of rising to the occasion happened during the Thursday night NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets.

After the Blackhawks lost their first and second string goalies to injuries, they called in emergency backup Scott Foster.

As his title might suggest, Foster isn’t usually logging time on the ice. He attends Chicago home games in case he’s needed, but usually his evenings are spent having dinner and watching his teammates play.

The 36-year-old Foster is the married dad of two and his day job is pretty prosaic, though probably busy this time of year -- he’s an accountant. He was a college player who now keeps up his skills in two recreational leagues.

So when duty called, he made it happen.

He signed a contract, put on the uniform and stepped into the rink. And he handled himself admirably. He stopped all seven shots that came his way and helped the Blackhawks secure a 3-1 victory.

"A few hours ago I was sitting on the computer typing on a 10-key," Foster told reporters after the game. "Now I’m standing in front of you guys having just finished 14 and a half minutes of NHL hockey."

