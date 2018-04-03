Communication Strategies

Three Ways To Win New Customers On A Radio Interview

Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I love the power that live radio has as a medium, the connections you can make with an audience and the power of the voice. I worked in radio and TV for ten years before starting Nudge, and radio always wins when trying to create a genuine connection with an audience. Many of these points are ones I’ve covered with clients or online with the Nudge Academy courses, but here I wanted to demonstrate to you the power that radio has as a medium for creating new business leads and a strong connection with potential customers.

1. Your smile and gesturing

Audiences can hear when you smile and pick up on what words you’re emphasising through your gesturing and body language that natural intonate your tone, pitch and rhythm. It’s an incredible human connection to make and one that happens on a one to one basis. Most radio audiences are people in their car on their own or working solo, so you have the opportunity to talk directly to a mass audience but singularly. Also, remember that the voice is a powerful tool and one that we were born knowing how to use. Nothing gets as raw as that, and therefore nothing is as powerful for creating connections because at the end of the day, people don’t remember what you said but they remember how you made them feel.

2. Rehearse

Knowing your voice and understanding your tone, pitch, rhythm and tempo are essential. Most people hate hearing their voice recorded, but it’s not easier than ever to record a voice note of your key messages on your smart phone and play it back to you. Are you able to incorporate your key words naturally into your answers? How bright do you sound? Are you smiling? How do you respond to spontaneous questions? All of these determine how a new customer will perceive you so don’t waste the opportunity and understand that you have a mass audience listening and the potential to reach a new market. How would you like your audience to hear you for the first time?

3. Understand your interviewer

Your audience is listening to the conversation, so make it friendly, and think of them as eavesdropping in and you’re laying out the breadcrumbs for them to keep following along. Use the interviewer's first name when you answer them back, or any callers that may come in. Sound friendly, listen to a few of their other interviews and get to know their style of questions or refer back to them, so you sound like you’re in a comfortable space and one that you are familiar with. This will also help you to understand what the knowledge level is of your audience, so you don’t belittle them or underestimate their expertise.

