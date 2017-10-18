Anna Roberts
Founder and Managing Director, Nudge
Anna Roberts, a radio and TV presenter in Dubai, is the founder of Nudge, a communications advisory specializing in public speaking and media training. Anna has interviewed the worlds most high profile sports stars and corporate leaders and believes that business success stems from authentic and effective communication.
Her belief is that everyone should have the tools and confidence to give their ideas a voice, from entrepreneurs pitching for investment through to keynote presentations.
See her work across print regional publications and online on her website where she discusses everything from how to handle a media scrum through to elevating your confidence on stage. Visit http://www.thenudgeeffect.com and talk to her on Twitter @ImAnnaRoberts #TheNudgeEffect.
Latest
Don't Wait For A Keynote To Invest In Public Speaking Training
If you think that public speaking training is reserved for those preparing for their first TEDx talk, you're wrong.
It's Not All About Social Media: Why You Need A More Wholesome Communications Strategy To Grow Your Business
The over reliance on just social media needs to stop. It's one part of your arsenal, but it shouldn't be your only focus point.
Three Ways To Win New Customers On A Radio Interview
A look at the power that radio has as a medium for creating new business leads and a strong connection with potential customers.
Three Mistakes To Avoid When You're On Camera
Video is everywhere: from digital marketing strategies, to traditional TV interviews being conducted with smartphones and DSLR cameras.
Why Avoiding Public Speaking Is Sabotaging Your Career (And What You Can Do About It)
Three reasons to start using more verbal communication and presentations to get ahead in your career.
Three Tips To Make Sure Your Networking Introduction Is Unforgettable
Networking should be an exchange of information to develop professional or social contacts, and at each event, you'll encounter a different audience.