Anna Roberts

Anna Roberts

Guest Writer
Founder and Managing Director, Nudge

Anna Roberts, a radio and TV presenter in Dubai, is the founder of Nudge, a communications advisory specializing in public speaking and media training. Anna has interviewed the worlds most high profile sports stars and corporate leaders and believes that business success stems from authentic and effective communication.

Her belief is that everyone should have the tools and confidence to give their ideas a voice, from entrepreneurs pitching for investment through to keynote presentations.

See her work across print regional publications and online on her website where she discusses everything from how to handle a media scrum through to elevating your confidence on stage. Visit http://www.thenudgeeffect.com and talk to her on Twitter @ImAnnaRoberts #TheNudgeEffect.

More From Anna Roberts

Three Ways To Win New Customers On A Radio Interview
Communication Strategies

Three Ways To Win New Customers On A Radio Interview

A look at the power that radio has as a medium for creating new business leads and a strong connection with potential customers.
3 min read
Three Mistakes To Avoid When You're On Camera
Public Speaking

Three Mistakes To Avoid When You're On Camera

Video is everywhere: from digital marketing strategies, to traditional TV interviews being conducted with smartphones and DSLR cameras.
3 min read
Why Avoiding Public Speaking Is Sabotaging Your Career (And What You Can Do About It)
Public Speaking

Why Avoiding Public Speaking Is Sabotaging Your Career (And What You Can Do About It)

Three reasons to start using more verbal communication and presentations to get ahead in your career.
3 min read
Three Tips To Make Sure Your Networking Introduction Is Unforgettable
Networking

Three Tips To Make Sure Your Networking Introduction Is Unforgettable

Networking should be an exchange of information to develop professional or social contacts, and at each event, you'll encounter a different audience.
3 min read
Overcoming Stage Fright: Three Steps To Become A Better Speaker On Stage
Public Speaking

Overcoming Stage Fright: Three Steps To Become A Better Speaker On Stage

Here's a three-step method to go from being someone with stage fright to a thriving speaker instead.
4 min read
Five Mistakes People Make When Delivering A Speech
Public Speaking

Five Mistakes People Make When Delivering A Speech

The audience comes first and foremost, not you. You can't focus on what you're going to say until you understand who you're talking to in the first place.
4 min read
Three Ways To Be A Great Panelist On Stage
Public Speaking

Three Ways To Be A Great Panelist On Stage

As with all things in life, even if your job is to go up on stage and speak about your experiences, preparation is essential.
3 min read
Five Ways To Pitch Better To A Journalist
Communication Strategies

Five Ways To Pitch Better To A Journalist

The truth is that journalists are hungry for sources and contributors to stories, but they often don't want to talk to someone who hasn't had a lot of experience dealing with the media.
4 min read
Getting Ready For Your Presentation? Have A Plan B
Public Speaking

Getting Ready For Your Presentation? Have A Plan B

More often than not, we will avoid preparing for a presentation, and instead go along and hope to just wing it, but the trick is to tackle big challenges head on and leave nothing to chance.
6 min read
Making Your Speech Work For You
Public Speaking

Making Your Speech Work For You

The use of social media and the sheer number of touchpoints you now have with your audience can keep a speech alive for years, not only increasing your reach, but also advancing your career.
5 min read
Sound Advice: Three Ways To Ensure Your Voice Doesn't Fail You Onstage
Public Speaking

Sound Advice: Three Ways To Ensure Your Voice Doesn't Fail You Onstage

Frog in your throat? Cat got your tongue? Regardless of the animal you want to put the blame on, having a moment where your voice fails you onstage can be a nightmare to many.
4 min read
Five Tactics To Overcome Stage Fright
Public Speaking

Five Tactics To Overcome Stage Fright

Here are five tips to incorporate into the run up to your next big presentation that will have your mind at ease and focusing on clearly getting your communication across to your audience.
5 min read
Five Tips For Public Speaking Like A Pro
Public Speaking

Five Tips For Public Speaking Like A Pro

Speaking at an event is a fantastic opportunity to take ownership of how your brand and its key messaging is presented to the public, but that's often easier said than done.
4 min read
Get Media Trained: Five Tips To Own Your Live Interview
Media Coverage

Get Media Trained: Five Tips To Own Your Live Interview

Failing to prepare, as the old saying goes, prepares you to fail.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.